Coco Gauff: On the Cusp of Greatness

Only Coco Gauff could celebrate her high school graduation in Paris last year, then follow it up by reaching the final of the French Open. At just 19 years old, the 5-foot-9 Florida native is one of the top women’s players on the planet and just two wins away from her first Grand Slam title, which she could capture this weekend at the U.S. Open.
The daughter of two collegiate athletes, Gauff started training in Florida at age 7 and went to Paris to develop her skills under Serena Williams‘ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Coco became a top-ranked junior player, winning the French Open and helping the United States win the 2018 Junior Fed Cup. She turned pro that year at 14, and at 15 years and three months, Gauff not only became the youngest player to ever qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, but defeated Venus Williams in straight sets and reached the fourth round of the 2019 tournament.
Gauff has been on a meteoric rise ever since, consistently going deep into major tournaments and even reaching two Grand Slam doubles finals to boot. With millions in prize money and a growing list of sponsors, let’s take a closer look at the teenager’s impressive portfolio that includes a signature shoe line with New Balance and more than $2 million in prize money in 2023 going into the Open.
The Coco Brand
- Age: 19
- Nationality: American
- Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
- Career prize money: $8,057,463
- Key endorsements: New Balance, Microsoft, Head, Barilla
- Instagram followers: 1 million
A Grand Slam title certainly seems on the horizon for a top-10 player like Gauff, who could, in turn, see her global endorsement reach grow further. She’s already accomplished so much at such a young age, and while carrying the torch passed on by the Williams sisters as the next great American female player seems like a big ask for a teenager, Coco seems up to the challenge.
Career Accomplishments
Professional singles record: 119-52
WTA World Ranking: 6
Career-high ranking: 4
Grand Slams: None
ATP Singles Titles: 5
- 2023: Cincinnati Open, Washington Open, Auckland Classic
- 2021: Emilia-Romagna Open
- 2019: Linz Open
ATP Doubles Titles: 8
- 2023: Qatar Open, Miami Open
- 2022: Qatar Open, Canadian Open, San Diego Open
- 2021: Emilia-Romagna Open
- 2019: Washington Open, Luxembourg Open
Additional honors: Junior World No. 1, youngest junior girls finalist in U.S. Open history, 2018 French Open junior championship, 2018 Junior Fed Cup champion.
