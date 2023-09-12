The Novak Djokovic Brand is Getting Stronger With Age

Novak Djokovic has established himself as one of the greatest men’s tennis players ever. Boardroom breaks down his business and brand portfolio.

At 36 years old, Novak Djokovic seems to be still improving, further cementing his status as arguably the greatest male tennis player ever to live.

The Serbian came extremely close to winning the 2023 calendar Grand Slam, winning the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, and reaching the Wimbledon final before falling to Carlos Alcaraz. The Djoker’s consistent dominance over his 20-year career has been nothing short of unprecedented and astounding. Djokovic has played in 72 career majors, reached 36 finals, and won 24 of them.

Djoker’s greatness may be taken for granted to an extent, given that he played in tennis’ golden generation alongside Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but Djokovic is now one major win away from breaking Margaret Court’s all-time record, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Let’s take a closer look at tennis’ most decorated athlete, who’s built an endorsement empire alongside more than $175 million in career prize winnings.

The Djokovic Brand

Age : 36

: 36 Nationality : Serbian

: Serbian Height : 6 feet, 2 inches

: 6 feet, 2 inches Weight: 170 lbs

Career prize money : $175,281,484

: $175,281,484 Key endorsements : Lacoste, Head, Asics, Hublot, Lemero, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International, Ultimate Software Group.

: Lacoste, Head, Asics, Hublot, Lemero, NetJets, Peugeot, Raiffeisen Bank International, Ultimate Software Group. Instagram followers: 14 million

For being the most accomplished male tennis player ever, one might expect Djokovic to make more money per year. While he’s the career leader in on-court earnings, Djoker did not make Forbes’ 2023 list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes. Tom Brady came in at 50, making $45.2 million combined in on- and off-field earnings, a number Djokovic should be clearing on an annual basis. We’ll see if his earning power increases as he adds to his potential GOAT status.

Career Accomplishments

Professional singles record: 1,076-211

ATP World Ranking: 1

Career-high ranking: 1

Grand Slams: 24

Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023

2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 French Open: 2016, 2021, 2023

2016, 2021, 2023 Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 US Open: 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023

ATP Titles: 96

Additional honors: Seven-time year-end world No.1, seven-time ITF world champion, seven-time ATP Player of the Year, four-time ESPY Award winner, four-time Laureus World Sports Award for Sportsman of the Year.