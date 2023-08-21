Which Pro Athlete Do You Want to See at the Head of the Class?

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 05: Tennessee Volunteers alumnus Peyton Manning talks with fans before the Tennessee Volunteers play against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

Students heading back to school may find a familiar face at the front of the classroom. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin predicts who might be the next sporting star to climb academia’s ivy-covered tower.

It’s back-to-school season. As students flock back to campuses across the country and curate their class schedules, this year there are a few familiar names on the faculty.

At the University of Tennessee, students in the College of Communication and Information will have the opportunity to learn from the best. The school recently appointed celebrated alumnus Peyton Manning to the faculty.

Given his long-standing career and far-reaching experiences, Manning will make a guest appearance in a number of classes and share his experiences from the gridiron to the announcing game as part of his new gig.

However, the news got Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin thinking: What other athletes could find their way to the head of the class?

Let’s break it down.

Don’t want to miss a video? Keep it locked on Boardroom on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.