Which Pro Athlete Do You Want to See at the Head of the Class?

Students heading back to school may find a familiar face at the front of the classroom. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin predicts who might be the next sporting star to climb academia’s ivy-covered tower.
It’s back-to-school season. As students flock back to campuses across the country and curate their class schedules, this year there are a few familiar names on the faculty.
At the University of Tennessee, students in the College of Communication and Information will have the opportunity to learn from the best. The school recently appointed celebrated alumnus Peyton Manning to the faculty.
Given his long-standing career and far-reaching experiences, Manning will make a guest appearance in a number of classes and share his experiences from the gridiron to the announcing game as part of his new gig.
However, the news got Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin thinking: What other athletes could find their way to the head of the class?
Let’s break it down.
Don’t want to miss a video? Keep it locked on Boardroom on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Want More Boardroom Originals?
The Genius of Kemba Walker’s ‘Reverse Messi’ Move to Monaco
The four-time NBA All-Star is Monaco-bound. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down why more players entering the twilight of their careers may want to consider a similar move. Kemba Walker is trading Dallas for Monaco….
Is $699 to Hoop with Jimmy Butler Actually a Steal?
Heat guard Jimmy Butler is offering campers the chance to go one-on-one for $699. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin breaks down why he thinks the steep price tag is actually a bargain. Miami Heat guard Jimmy…