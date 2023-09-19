Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom Launches Exclusive Advisory Arm

The Boardroom team brings years of collective experience to help athletes and brands navigate business strategy.

Boardroom announced on Tuesday the launch of Boardroom Advisory, an exclusive membership community that will complement the Boardroom portfolio. Co-founder Rich Kleiman and the executive team at Boardroom will helm the initiative.

The new advisory arm will operate on a yearly fee structure and work with athletes, executives, and brands to create opportunity through venture and private equity investing, sports ownership opportunities, business strategy, and content creation. By leveraging Boardroom’s media brand, extensive network, storytelling, and sports marketing experience, Boardroom Advisory will drive growth and business value for its athlete and agent partners.

Sports executive Lorenzo McCloud, who’s spent the last 10 years in athlete and brand marketing, will join Boardroom as Director, Talent Relations.

“We’re launching this new vertical as part of Boardroom because it speaks to the ethos of the brand: That through our network, knowledge, and content flywheel, we can create more access and more opportunity,” Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman said. “Through Boardroom Advisory, I’m looking forward to helping more athletes create business success far beyond the world of sports. I’m also thrilled to partner with a long-time friend, Lorenzo McCloud, whose relationships and sports business acumen will be a great addition to our team.”

Kevin Durant added: “What our team has built with Boardroom speaks for itself, and it was born out of many of the relationships we have cultivated along the way. Boardroom Advisory is a natural extension of the brand, and is a way for us to bring our resources to other athletes. It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

With unparalleled access, Boardroom Advisory will help athletes and brands alike achieve long-term business success. Offerings include: