The dynamic duo plans to create scripted and unscripted programming through their new venture, whose first project debuts Dec. 8.

Sports legends and all-around power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe are launching their own production company, as exclusively revealed Wednesday by Variety.

Expanding on their podcast series of the same name, A Touch More seeks to bring more visibility to underrepresented groups, including women, people of color, and the LGBT community.

“As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world,” retired WNBA icon Bird and soccer superstar Rapinoe said in a joint statement via Variety. “A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward. We’re incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can’t wait to share more about this next chapter.”

A Touch More was developed in partnership with TOGETHXR, the media, commerce, and entertainment company Bird co-founded with fellow Olympic medalists Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, and Simone Manuel. The two firms coexist to narrow the disparity in sports media coverage — several studies indicate women’s sports receive less than 10% of available coverage despite the fact that women represent 40% of all athletes.

The production company plans to develop scripted and unscripted content, starting first with “30 for 30: Pink Card,” a four-part audio documentary premiering Dec. 8. The program chronicles women in Iran and their fight for the right to watch soccer.

In addition to A Touch More, Bird is also a minority investor in the NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC. Rapinoe, who recently completed her ninth club season at OL Reign, is currently a free agent; while she considered retirement in the past year, lately feels a “renewed joy and passion” for the game with an eye toward the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

