It’s the first free agency period for the NWSL. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, here is a list of players that could be signing new deals with teams or headed elsewhere.

The 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season may be over, but more fun is just starting. In lead-up to next year’s kickoff, the league is in the midst of its first-ever free agency period. Thanks to a collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NWSL Players Association, domestic women’s soccer fans can witness in real-time the wheeling and dealing of top players changing clubs and signing extensions to stay put.

Will a super team the likes we haven’t witness in NWSL history emerge? Could we see veterans teaming up just to say they’ve played alongside each other at least once in their storied career? It’s too early to answer both questions (and several others), but it’s at least a possibility moving forward.

Now, assuming you’re abreast of how the NWSL’s free agency works, next up comes familiarizing yourself with every player on the market, and we quickly witnessed a high-profile announcement to kick off the festivities: On Tuesday, USWNT star Kelley O’Hara broke the news on Men in Blazers that after one season with the Washington Spirit, she’s joining NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Everyone else will have to find another creative method to reveal their next moves. While we wait, ahead are the names who could be making headlines in the coming weeks and months, courtesy of the NWSL.

2022-23 NWSL Free Agents

PLAYER 2023 CLUB 2022 CLUB Lauren Barnes (D) TBD OL Reign Nicole Barnhart (GK) TBD Washington Spirit Katie Bowen (D) Melbourne City

(Australian A-League) North Carolina Courage Amber Brooks (D) TBD Washington Spirit Danielle Colaprico (M) TBD Chicago Red Stars Jaelene Daniels (D) TBD North Carolina Courage Débora De Oliveira (M) TBD North Carolina Courage Vanessa Dibernardo (M) TBD Chicago Red Stars Makenzy Doniak (F) San Diego Wave FC

(Option exercised) San Diego Wave FC Meggie Dougherty Howard (M) TBD Orlando Pride Elizabeth Eddy (M) TBD Houston Dash Kristen Edmonds (M) TBD Kansas City Current Julie Ertz (M) TBD Angel City FC Cali Farquharson (F) TBD Houston Dash Mandy Freeman (D) NJ/NY Gotham FC

(2-year extension) NJ/NY Gotham FC Morgan Gautrat (M) TBD Chicago Red Stars Tobin Heath (M) TBD OL Reign Rachel Hill (F) TBD Chicago Red Stars Tori Huster (D) TBD Washington Spirit Estelle Johnson (D) TBD NJ/NY Gotham FC Kaitlyn Johnson (F) TBD San Diego Wave FC Cheyna Matthews (F) TBD Racing Louisville FC Yuki Nagasto Chicago Red Stars

(2-year extension) Chicago Red Stars Kelley O’Hara (D) NJ/NY Gotham FC Washington Spirit Ifeoma Onumonu NJ/NY Gotham FC

(3-year extension) NJ/NY Gotham FC Denise O’Sullivan (M) TBD North Carolina Courage Toni Pressley TBD Orlando Pride Megan Rapinoe (F) TBD OL Reign Brittany Ratcliffe (F) TBD North Carolina Courage Domi Richardson (M) TBD NJ/NY Gotham FC Katelyn Rowland (GK) TBD North Carolina Courage Desiree Scott (M) TBD Kansas City Current Abby Smith (GK) TBD Portland Thorns FC Taylor Smith (D) NJ/NY Gotham FC

(3-year-extension) NJ/NY Gotham FC Meredith Speck (M) TBD North Carolina Courage Jasmyne Spencer (F) TBD Angel City FC Nicole Stanton (M) TBD OL Reign Jodie Taylor (F) TBD San Diego Wave FC Erika Tymrak (M) TBD Orlando Pride Michele Vasconcelos (F) TBD Portland Thorns FC Marta Vieira Da Silva (F) TBD Orlando Pride Kealia Watt (F) TBD Chicago Red Stars Arin Wright (D) Chicago Red Stars

(2-year extension) Chicago Red Stars McCall Zerboni (D) TBD NJ/NY Gotham FC

Read More: