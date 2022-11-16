About Boardroom

Sports November 16, 2022
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

NWSL Free Agents 2022-23: Every Player on the Market

USWNT fullback Kelley O'Hara is the first free agent signing in NWSL history, relocating from Washington Spirit to NJ/NY Gotham FC. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
It’s the first free agency period for the NWSL. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, here is a list of players that could be signing new deals with teams or headed elsewhere.

The 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season may be over, but more fun is just starting. In lead-up to next year’s kickoff, the league is in the midst of its first-ever free agency period. Thanks to a collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NWSL Players Association, domestic women’s soccer fans can witness in real-time the wheeling and dealing of top players changing clubs and signing extensions to stay put.

Will a super team the likes we haven’t witness in NWSL history emerge? Could we see veterans teaming up just to say they’ve played alongside each other at least once in their storied career? It’s too early to answer both questions (and several others), but it’s at least a possibility moving forward.

Now, assuming you’re abreast of how the NWSL’s free agency works, next up comes familiarizing yourself with every player on the market, and we quickly witnessed a high-profile announcement to kick off the festivities: On Tuesday, USWNT star Kelley O’Hara broke the news on Men in Blazers that after one season with the Washington Spirit, she’s joining NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Everyone else will have to find another creative method to reveal their next moves. While we wait, ahead are the names who could be making headlines in the coming weeks and months, courtesy of the NWSL.

2022-23 NWSL Free Agents

PLAYER2023 CLUB2022 CLUB
Lauren Barnes (D)TBDOL Reign
Nicole Barnhart (GK)TBDWashington Spirit
Katie Bowen (D)Melbourne City
(Australian A-League)		North Carolina Courage
Amber Brooks (D)TBDWashington Spirit
Danielle Colaprico (M)TBDChicago Red Stars
Jaelene Daniels (D)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Débora De Oliveira (M)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Vanessa Dibernardo (M)TBDChicago Red Stars
Makenzy Doniak (F)San Diego Wave FC
(Option exercised)		San Diego Wave FC
Meggie Dougherty Howard (M)TBDOrlando Pride
Elizabeth Eddy (M)TBDHouston Dash
Kristen Edmonds (M)TBDKansas City Current
Julie Ertz (M)TBDAngel City FC
Cali Farquharson (F)TBDHouston Dash
Mandy Freeman (D)NJ/NY Gotham FC
(2-year extension)		NJ/NY Gotham FC
Morgan Gautrat (M)TBDChicago Red Stars
Tobin Heath (M)TBDOL Reign
Rachel Hill (F)TBDChicago Red Stars
Tori Huster (D)TBDWashington Spirit
Estelle Johnson (D)TBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
Kaitlyn Johnson (F)TBDSan Diego Wave FC
Cheyna Matthews (F)TBDRacing Louisville FC
Yuki NagastoChicago Red Stars
(2-year extension)		Chicago Red Stars
Kelley O’Hara (D)NJ/NY Gotham FCWashington Spirit
Ifeoma OnumonuNJ/NY Gotham FC
(3-year extension)		NJ/NY Gotham FC
Denise O’Sullivan (M)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Toni PressleyTBDOrlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (F)TBDOL Reign
Brittany Ratcliffe (F)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Domi Richardson (M)TBDNJ/NY Gotham FC
Katelyn Rowland (GK)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Desiree Scott (M)TBDKansas City Current
Abby Smith (GK)TBDPortland Thorns FC
Taylor Smith (D)NJ/NY Gotham FC
(3-year-extension)		NJ/NY Gotham FC
Meredith Speck (M)TBDNorth Carolina Courage
Jasmyne Spencer (F)TBDAngel City FC
Nicole Stanton (M)TBDOL Reign
Jodie Taylor (F)TBDSan Diego Wave FC
Erika Tymrak (M)TBDOrlando Pride
Michele Vasconcelos (F)TBDPortland Thorns FC
Marta Vieira Da Silva (F)TBDOrlando Pride
Kealia Watt (F)TBDChicago Red Stars
Arin Wright (D)Chicago Red Stars
(2-year extension)		Chicago Red Stars
McCall Zerboni (D)TBDNJ/NY Gotham FC

