It’s the first free agency period for the NWSL. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, here is a list of players that could be signing new deals with teams or headed elsewhere.
The 2022 National Women’s Soccer League season may be over, but more fun is just starting. In lead-up to next year’s kickoff, the league is in the midst of its first-ever free agency period. Thanks to a collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NWSL Players Association, domestic women’s soccer fans can witness in real-time the wheeling and dealing of top players changing clubs and signing extensions to stay put.
Will a super team the likes we haven’t witness in NWSL history emerge? Could we see veterans teaming up just to say they’ve played alongside each other at least once in their storied career? It’s too early to answer both questions (and several others), but it’s at least a possibility moving forward.
Now, assuming you’re abreast of how the NWSL’s free agency works, next up comes familiarizing yourself with every player on the market, and we quickly witnessed a high-profile announcement to kick off the festivities: On Tuesday, USWNT star Kelley O’Hara broke the news on Men in Blazers that after one season with the Washington Spirit, she’s joining NJ/NY Gotham FC.
Everyone else will have to find another creative method to reveal their next moves. While we wait, ahead are the names who could be making headlines in the coming weeks and months, courtesy of the NWSL.
2022-23 NWSL Free Agents
|PLAYER
|2023 CLUB
|2022 CLUB
|Lauren Barnes (D)
|TBD
|OL Reign
|Nicole Barnhart (GK)
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|Katie Bowen (D)
|Melbourne City
(Australian A-League)
|North Carolina Courage
|Amber Brooks (D)
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|Danielle Colaprico (M)
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|Jaelene Daniels (D)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Débora De Oliveira (M)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Vanessa Dibernardo (M)
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|Makenzy Doniak (F)
|San Diego Wave FC
(Option exercised)
|San Diego Wave FC
|Meggie Dougherty Howard (M)
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|Elizabeth Eddy (M)
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|Kristen Edmonds (M)
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|Julie Ertz (M)
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|Cali Farquharson (F)
|TBD
|Houston Dash
|Mandy Freeman (D)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
(2-year extension)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Morgan Gautrat (M)
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|Tobin Heath (M)
|TBD
|OL Reign
|Rachel Hill (F)
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|Tori Huster (D)
|TBD
|Washington Spirit
|Estelle Johnson (D)
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Kaitlyn Johnson (F)
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|Cheyna Matthews (F)
|TBD
|Racing Louisville FC
|Yuki Nagasto
|Chicago Red Stars
(2-year extension)
|Chicago Red Stars
|Kelley O’Hara (D)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Washington Spirit
|Ifeoma Onumonu
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
(3-year extension)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Denise O’Sullivan (M)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Toni Pressley
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|Megan Rapinoe (F)
|TBD
|OL Reign
|Brittany Ratcliffe (F)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Domi Richardson (M)
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Katelyn Rowland (GK)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Desiree Scott (M)
|TBD
|Kansas City Current
|Abby Smith (GK)
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|Taylor Smith (D)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
(3-year-extension)
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
|Meredith Speck (M)
|TBD
|North Carolina Courage
|Jasmyne Spencer (F)
|TBD
|Angel City FC
|Nicole Stanton (M)
|TBD
|OL Reign
|Jodie Taylor (F)
|TBD
|San Diego Wave FC
|Erika Tymrak (M)
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|Michele Vasconcelos (F)
|TBD
|Portland Thorns FC
|Marta Vieira Da Silva (F)
|TBD
|Orlando Pride
|Kealia Watt (F)
|TBD
|Chicago Red Stars
|Arin Wright (D)
|Chicago Red Stars
(2-year extension)
|Chicago Red Stars
|McCall Zerboni (D)
|TBD
|NJ/NY Gotham FC
