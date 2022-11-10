Gotham FC, USWNT Unveil Limited Edition Merch Collaboration

Find out how to get your hands on a co-branded Nike jacket, crew neck sweatshirt, and more as the US Women’s National Team returns to the pitch.

NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC has joined with the US Women’s National Team and the US Soccer Federation to unveil a special Nike merch collection ahead of the defending World Cup champions’ Nov. 13 friendly match against Germany at Red Bull Arena — Gotham FC’s Harrison, New Jersey home.

The co-branded items on offer for fans include a jacket, a crew neck sweatshirt, and a beverage koozie.

As Nan Vogel, Gotham FC Senior Vice President of Partnerships, In-Game Experience and Community, said on the occasion:

“We’re excited to partner with the US Women’s National Team and US Soccer on this limited edition merchandise collaboration. It’s a special opportunity to provide fans with unique, new ways to engage with the teams they love and celebrate women’s soccer at both the club and national level.”

A first of its kind 👀



Introducing our limited-edition merchandise line in collaboration with @USWNT and @ussoccer, available exclusively at the USA vs. Germany match on 11/13 at @RedBullArena.



🗽x🇺🇸: https://t.co/boau6FK9cA pic.twitter.com/StW0qdPBVe — NJ/NY Gotham FC (@GothamFC) November 10, 2022

The limited-edition jacket will be available at Sunday’s USWNT vs. Germany game at Red Bull Arena as a gift to all who purchase a Gotham FC season ticket package for the 2023 NWSL season. Between 2:30 p.m and 4:30 p.m. ET, fans can sign up and place their membership deposits outside Red Bull Arena at Fan HQ or inside the stadium at the Gotham FC booth located between sections 114 and 115.

The sweatshirt is available for retail purchase on match day at Red Bull Arena at designated US Soccer merch pop-ups, while fans can grab the koozie for free by visiting the Fan HQ zone before the game.

The USA vs. Germany friendly kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

First debuting as Sky Blue FC in Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) before becoming a founding member of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2013, the club rebranded as NJ/NY Gotham FC in 2021. The team’s roster currently features USWNT players Imani Dorsey, Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, Allie Long, Kristie Mewis, Midge Purce, Taylor Smith, and McCall Zerboni. 35V is a minority investor in the franchise.

