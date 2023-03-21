The company behind the upcoming TGL indoor golf league expands an impressive list of all-star investors that already included Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, and Justin Timberlake.

TMRW Sports, a star-studded startup founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley, added Kevin Durant and Rich Kleman’s 35V, Dwyane Wade, and Shaquille O’Neal as investors, the company announced Tuesday.

The trio joins other NBA and WNBA superstars including Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, and Diana Taurasi already in the group. TMRW Sports is focused on harnessing technology to build novel, progressive approaches in sports, media, and entertainment for the next generation of sports fans, beginning with indoor golf league TGL in partnership with the PGA Tour. Six teams of three will compete at a custom-built arena in primetime each Monday during the winter on a technology-driven, tech-infused virtual course beginning in 2024 with golf icons Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler among the dozen players already committed to join.

“The broadening appeal of what we are building with TMRW Sports continues to gain momentum as we welcome more investors with Shaq, Kevin, and Dwyane to our team,” McCarley said on the occasion. “As champions, they understand what it takes to build a great team. And I welcome their leadership, insight, and enthusiasm for what we’re developing as we reimagine sports through the lens of a new generation of connected fans. Plus, I can’t wait for the company pickup games.”

An initial investment round in November led by institutional investors Connect Ventures and 25madison Ventures also included Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Shohei Ohtani, Josh Allen, Gareth Bale, Trea Turner, Larry Fitzgerald, Alex Morgan, Sidney Crosby, Tony Romo, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, and Justin Timberlake.