Endorsements April 28, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Kevin Durant Signs Lifetime Contract With Nike

The Phoenix Suns superstar is locking in with the Swoosh for the long haul — the enduring Kevin Durant Nike contract just became a forever deal.

Kevin Durant and Nike have agreed to a lifetime deal.

Durant and Nike’s relationship dates back to 2007 when KD signed with the brand as a rookie on the Seattle Supersonics. In the years since, the partnership has led to 15 signature shoe releases with a 16th on the way. As part of the partnership, Nike has supported Kevin’s longtime involvement in grassroots basketball, collaborating on court refurbishments in at-need communities across the globe through the Durant Family Foundation and Kevin’s EYBL program, Team Durant.

The lifetime partnership will continue to include footwear, apparel, and a community and philanthropic collaboration focused on grassroots basketball. With this deal, Durant joins an elite group of Nike athletes, and follows Michael Jordan and LeBron James before him in the basketball division. 

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership. We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal,” Durant said on the occasion.

Nike EVP of Global Sports Marketing John Slusher said, “As one of best basketball players in the world, Kevin Durant has been an important part of the Nike family for the past 16 years. We look forward to continuing to serve the next generation of athletes together.”

Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.