The latest signature shoe for Kevin Durant is launching in two new colorways on Sept. 8 in what Nike has dubbed the “Pathways” pack.

This summer, Kevin Durant stayed in the lab.

Honing his craft among basketball’s best, the 24-7 hooper has remained diligent in his work, tasked with delivering the Phoenix franchise its first-ever NBA title.

As the 2023-24 Suns campaign begins in The Bay — a place where Durant collected two NBA championships and back-to-back Finals MVPs — he’ll take to the court in his all-new Nike KD16.

Nike KD16 “Pathway to Royalty” (Photo courtesy of Nike)

First previewed in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the same sneakers KD wore then while flirting with triple-doubles and putting up 39 points in a night are finally arriving at retail.

Speaking to KD’s status as roundball regality, the “Pathway to Royalty” Nike KD16 leads the launch. Moving in silence, a black jacquard upper hugs the foot for efficiency and cozy comfort.

Purple pops off the shoe’s sidewall, flowing in a fresh, functional fashion for lateral support and an easy-to-identify stance that can be spotted from the nosebleeds.

AAron Ontiveroz / The Denver Post via Getty Images Photo courtesy of Nike

Built for balling in around the clock, 3M piping and reflective branding bring attention to detail when the NBA cameras snap or when Kevin’s getting up shots after dark.

It’s all a fluid foundation for the 13-time All-Star set to enter his 16th season. Additionally, it’s the continuation of a story told through his signature line.

Photo courtesy of Nike Photo courtesy of Nike

In cut and composition, the Nike KD16 picks up where its predecessor left off. A multi-layer mesh upper hugs the foot for a broken-in feel fresh out of the box, resting right below the ankle for total freedom of motion.

Bottom-loaded Zoom Air provides pop for the game’s most efficient scorer and fans alike, updating the soft set-up of the KD15 for cushioned comfort with an even snappier response.

Continuing the launch is the “Emotional Pathways” Nike KD16.

Nike KD16 “Emotional Pathways” (Photo courtesy of Nike)

Also providing purple mixed with a royal blue, the upper is embellished by aqua accents, establishing a flow state style for the man with the wettest pull-up jumper in the game.

Like its “Pathway” partner, this azul iteration debuted in the 2023 NBA Playoffs on the feet of KD. While fans have waited months for this makeup to release, the “Emotional Pathway” KD16 has been a staple in Durant’s offseason rotation.

AAron Ontiveroz / MediaNews Group / The Denver Post via Getty Images Photo courtesy of Nike

This pair — also adorning 3M piping — pops with a translucent sole styled in the vivacious aqua tone. Keen eyes will notice design details akin to the 1996 Nike Air Penny 2 in regard to wavy lines on the upper.

While retro nods are apparent, the cut and composition are as dialed in and modern as they get, reducing weight and improving impact return for efficiency and longevity.

Photo courtesy of Nike Photo courtesy of Nike

Releasing on the heels of Durant signing a lifetime contract with Nike, the KD16 is the latest chapter in a storied series set to launch new styles and revive retros.

The Nike KD16 is available on Sept. 8 at Nike and select stockists.