New “Timothy Goodman” KD15 Colorway Debuts at Nike’s The Swoosh Classic

Players at The Swoosh Classic in Brooklyn were the first to wear the colorway designed by the New York artist.

While it was a dark and rainy Tuesday night in Brooklyn’s Canarsie neighborhood, the atmosphere was bright and loud inside South Shore High School for The Swoosh Classic, a triple-header of high school basketball celebrating New York City.

The Nike event aimed to provide a platform and elevated experience for New York City athletes in their own backyard. Those moments don’t typically happen in a public school setting, so it was important for Nike to show up in a community where the brand is supported the most.

It was also an ideal location to debut the “Timothy Goodman” KD15 colorway of Kevin Durant‘s signature sneaker.

Goodman, a New York-based artist, designed a court for the Durant Family Foundation in 2020 for PS 315 and 152 in Brooklyn, featuring words of inspiration and encouragement that now appear on the shoes as part of a black-and-white canvas with bright bursts of purple, orange, and green on top of a black and white canvas.

It only made sense for the boys and girls of the South Shore Vikings, both defending NYC PSAL champions, to be the first to wear the new colorway on the court. While the boys team fell at home to Brooklyn rival Xaverian, the girls dominated Philadelphia’s Neumann Goretti while rocking the new kicks.

“It’s my first time wearing these shoes and out of all the KDs, these are the best ones,” said South Shore senior guard Kayla Hopson. “I really mess with the glow in the dark part. I worked out in them and they’re really comfy. They make me feel tall, like six feet.”

South Shore junior forward Natalia Williams liked how comfortable they are.

“I like the design, too, and also like the Brooklyn part on them,” she said.

The Swoosh Classic nightcap featured Overtime Elite‘s City Reapers defeating Our Saviour Lutheran of The Bronx, finishing off a night celebrating and providing a platform for top Gen-Z hoopers based out of New York City.

As KD himself debuts the new colorway on the court on Friday, stay locked in to Boardroom for details on how you can win a pair of the new “Timothy Goodman” KD15s.

