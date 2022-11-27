A close-up of the Nike sneakers worn by Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on November 15, 2022 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant has been rotating a rarity on the court made solely for the Nets sniper — get the inside story on this Nike homage to the late, great Virgil Abloh.

On the opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were surrounded by questions. When it came to the team’s superstar, Kevin Durant, one inquiry reigned supreme.

What are those?

Hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays back in October, No. 7 led all scorers in an homage to “The 10.”

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Paying tribute to the late Virgil Abloh’s acclaimed 2017 Nike Air Presto collaboration, the recently released Nike KD15 shoe transformed into an on-court colorway characterized by a black base and sail caging.

An exposed foam tongue, orange eye stays, and icy white lacing all honored Virgil’s vision of inverting nostalgic Nikes by simply turning the uppers inside out.

Since starting the season in said style, the Off-White homage has become a staple of his on-court rotation, from road runs to home stretches. In fact, they’ve been so common to Kevin that fans and friends started to wonder if they were actually due for a retail release.

Sadly, the answer is no.

“They’re 1-of-1s,” KD told co-host Eddie Gonzalez on the latest episode of Boardroom’s “The ETCs.”

Continuing an onslaught of Nike KD15 colorways — led by an April unveiling and this fall’s “Producer Pack” — this Presto pair plays off KD’s ongoing appreciation for the Off-White x Nike partnership set to continue in formal fashion with more releases in 2023.

Over the years, Durant has worn Off-White Air Jordan 1, Converse Chuck Taylor, and Air Force 1 collaborations off of the court.

In many ways, the previously released Nike KD13 sneaker drew inspiration from the Off-White x Nike Blazer by featuring a sidewall Swoosh that overlapped both the upper and the midsole. This creative kinship continues on Kevin’s player-exclusive Nike KD15.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“We all obviously have respect for Virgil and they knew how much I respect the Off-White collection,” KD said. “The team [at Nike] color up a lot of my PEs, my on-court joints that don’t hit retail that are just for me.”

Famously, the original Nike Air Presto from 2000 was deemed ‘the t-shirt for your feet’ and came in sizing XXS through XL rather than the traditional numeric sizing.

Once released as a retro and restyled by Abloh, the Off-White Presto was released in an extremely limited fashion in standard sizing with a 14 being the biggest produced at retail.

Since KD wears a size 18, this on-court colorway keeps the style alive in a familiar fashion while being made exclusively for No. 7 himself.

“When I first saw them, I didn’t even know that they were coming,” says KD. “Once I saw the tongue, they reminded me of the Off-White Prestos. I love them, man. Seeing them from the TV, they just look like Prestos.”

This season, Durant has worn a handful of Nike KD15 colorways on the court, with more pairs set to hit the hardwood (and retail shelves) as the season goes on. Additionally, Durant was recently caught warming up in his old Nike KD3 model before a road game in Portland — eerily close to the Nike campus in Beaverton — adding fuel to the fire that a retro release is on the way.

Aesthetically, the design language of the KD15 and KD3 both play to the low-top look and function that’s sweeping the industry and aligns with Durant’s fluid game.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I wanted a lower shoe,” Durant told Boardroom’s Nick DePaula when speaking on the KD15 in April. “I wanted to go back to that style I had with the 6, the 4, and the 3. I wanted to feel like I was lower to the ground. The last few shoes were high tops, and I wanted to just change it up.”

Already 15 signature styles deep, the Nike KD collection consists of longevity that only Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Kobe Bryant can claim on the court.

In fact, he’s surpassed some of his heroes and peers where the number of signature shoes is concerned.

As the man in size 18s creeps closer and closer to the 20 mark where namesake models are concerned, he’s becoming increasingly aware of his legacy and collectibility where footwear is concerned.

From old favorites like the “Nerf” KD4 to new classics like this Off-White homage, Durant may favor Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1s off the court, but he’s all about his only

“I’m about to start collecting my own stuff,” says KD, alluding to his love of his 1-of-1 Off-White PE.

“I might make another pair for me.”

