The ETCs: The NBA’s Next Stars & Defining “Relevance”

Kevin Durant sits down with Eddie Gonzalez for the newest episode of “The ETCs” to discuss Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the future stars of the NBA, those Off-White KD15s, and much more.

The Brooklyn Nets are back at The Barclays after an extended west coast swing. Although the trip ended on a W, it wasn’t without its struggles.

In this week’s episode of The ETCs, Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez meet up in KD’s home. KD kicks things off by taking a moment to reflect on the viral conversation that he had with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. He clarifies his intentions behind the discussion regarding his teammates.

“It’s just the fact that we’re all trying to do more to help the group based on the circumstances,” Durant said. “So, when it doesn’t look good, like getting up 150 points: don’t get too upset about what’s going on right now because look, we all trying and then…what happened in the next game?” [Spoiler alert: The Nets beat the Trailblazers 109-107 to close out the road trip].

KD also discusses the come-up of the team’s young talent, including Ben Simmons and Yuta Watanabe, and dives deeper into what the team’s future might look like as they continue to gel as a unit.

In addition to the home team, KD and Eddie dive into a deep set of topics, including:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the next generation of NBA All-Stars

The surprising early success of the Sacramento Kings

Upcoming new music from SZA

21 Savage, Nas, and the definition of “relevance”

The future of Twitter

The story behind the 1-of-1 Off-White KD15 PEs.

