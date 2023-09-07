The Nike KD3 Retro ‘Crème de la Crème’ is Here

Last week, the Nike KD3 Retro “Easy Money” debuted online at Nike.

As you’re reading this sentence, they’re already gone.

Selling out on SNKRS, the cash colorway of Kevin Durant’s third signature sneaker was a test. Could a 2010 model made in a new theme register with hoopers and collectors after all these years? The answer was a resounding yes.

While that particular shoe is sold out online at Nike, its successor is already here.

via Nike via Nike

The Nike KD3 Crème de la Crème retro revives the Flywire favorite from Durant’s days in OKC, this time tricking out the mid-cut model in icy white tumbled leather, regal gold accents, and a translucent sole styled in a coconut milk finish.

Built for ballin’ but casual in colorway, this champagne style celebrates the 13-time NBA All-Star who recently signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh. This pair marks another notable moment in the continued collaboration between Nike and KD, with more retro releases expected to drop in 2024.

Images via Nike

Back for the first time, the Nike KD3 Crème de la Crème is available now at Nike.

Get ’em before they’re gone.