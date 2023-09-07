About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sneakers September 7, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook

The Nike KD3 Retro ‘Crème de la Crème’ is Here

Kevin Durant’s nostalgic Nike collection continues with a clean update to an old favorite.

Last week, the Nike KD3 Retro “Easy Money” debuted online at Nike.

As you’re reading this sentence, they’re already gone.

Selling out on SNKRS, the cash colorway of Kevin Durant’s third signature sneaker was a test. Could a 2010 model made in a new theme register with hoopers and collectors after all these years? The answer was a resounding yes.

While that particular shoe is sold out online at Nike, its successor is already here.

via Nike
via Nike

The Nike KD3 Crème de la Crème retro revives the Flywire favorite from Durant’s days in OKC, this time tricking out the mid-cut model in icy white tumbled leather, regal gold accents, and a translucent sole styled in a coconut milk finish.

Built for ballin’ but casual in colorway, this champagne style celebrates the 13-time NBA All-Star who recently signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh. This pair marks another notable moment in the continued collaboration between Nike and KD, with more retro releases expected to drop in 2024.

Images via Nike

Back for the first time, the Nike KD3 Crème de la Crème is available now at Nike.

Get ’em before they’re gone.

Want to Wear it Like KD?
Get Yours Now!

Read More:

Kevin DurantNikesneakersNike KD 3
About The Author
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.