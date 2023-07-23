Want to know the salaries of some of your favorite WNBA hoopers? Boardroom breaks down the top salaries in the league for the 2023 season.
In its 27th season, the WNBA has achieved many milestones. Players have much more exposure for both the game itself and their individual brands. The number of regular season and postseason games have expanded. Even the All-Star Game MVP trophy has seen an upgrade.
This also includes salaries, which has been and still is a topic throughout the league. Even as Las Vegas Aces head coach and former WNBA player Becky Hammon signed the first $1 million-dollar contract (over five years), that was met with some criticism from players. Base salaries have multiplied over the years, especially with the help of the new CBA, and that has increased the total salaries for a lot of the W.
But before Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid WNBA players in 2023, there are more than a few things of note. The youngest age in the top 20 is 26 years old, and the oldest player in the WNBA — living legend Diana Taurasi — shares the highest-paid yearly salary with one of those 26-year-olds: Arike Ogunbowale. The Aces, last year’s champions, do not have a player in the top 10. The range of the salaries is so close, with the top salary and the 18th-highest salary being a difference of around $30,000.
Highest-paid WNBA Players in 2023 by Total Salary
All figures courtesy of Spotrac.
T-1. Wings G Arike Ogunbowale: $234,936
- Current contract: 3 years, $725,952
- Average annual value: $241,984
- NOTE: Ogunbowale signed a three-year extension that kicked in this year.
T-1. Mercury G Diana Taurasi: $234,936
- Current contract: 2 years, $469,872
- Average annual value: $234,936
T-1. Storm G Jewell Loyd: $234,936
- Current contract: 2 years, $463,030
- Average annual value: 231,515
T-4. Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith: $234,350
- Current contract: 4 years, $899,480
- Average annual value: $224,870
T-4. Mystics F Elena Delle Donne: $234,350
- Current contract: 4 years, $899,480
- Average annual value: $224,870
T-4. Sun F DeWanna Bonner: $235,350
- Current contract: $899,480
- Average annual value: $224,870
7. Wings F Natasha Howard: $227,900
- Current contract: 4 years, $898,700
- Average annual value: $227,900
8. Dream F Cheyenne Parker: $216,100
- Current contract: 3 years, $571,650
- Average annual value: $190,550
9. Sun F Alyssa Thomas: $212,000
- Current contract: 4 years, $836,000
- Average annual value: $209,000
10. Liberty F Jonquel Jones: $211,150
- Current contract: 2 years, $416,150
- Average annual value: $208,075
11. Sun F Brionna Jones: $208,000
- Current contract: 1 year, $208,000
- Average annual value: $208,000
- NOTE: Jones is the highest-paid center in yearly cash in the WNBA.
12. Fever G Kelsey Mitchell: $206,000
- Current contract: 3 years, $618,000
- Average annual value: $206,000
- NOTE: Mitchell’s 2023 salary is a part of her extension set to kick in this year
13. Sky G Kahleah Copper: $205,000
- Current contract: 2 years, $405,000
- Average annual value: $202,500
14. Aces F A’ja Wilson: $202,155
- Current contract: 2 years, $398,422
- Average annual value: $199,211
T-15. Lynx F Napheesa Collier: $202,154
- Current contract: 3 years, $552,516
- Average annual value: $184,172
T-15. Fever G Erica Wheeler: $202,154
- Current contract: 2 years, $404,308
- Average annual value: $202,154
17. Sky G Marina Mabrey: $202,000
- Current contract: 3 years, $620,000
- Average annual value: $206,667
T-18. Lynx G Kayla McBride: $201,984
- Current contract: 3 years, $588,801
- Average annual value: $196,267
T-18. Lynx F Aerial Powers: $201,984
- Current contract: 3 years, $588,801
- Average annual value: $196,267
T-18. Liberty F Betijnah Laney: $201,984
- Current contract: 3 years, $588,801
- Average annual value: $196,267
Here are the next 20 highest-paid WNBA players in the 2023 season.
21. Aces G Kelsey Plum: $200,000
22. Sparks F Nneka Ogwumike: $199,530
23. Aces G Chelsea Gray: $196,267
24. Dream G Alisha Gray: $194,600
25. Liberty G Courtney Vandersloot: $194,000
T-26. Sparks F Azura Stevens: $190,000
T-26. Sparks G Jasmine Thomas: $190,000
T-26. Mystics G Natasha Cloud: $190,000
T-26. Mystics G Brittney Sykes: $190,000
T-26. Wings C Teaira McCowan: $190,000
31. Liberty F Breanna Stewart: $180,000
32. Mystics F Myisha Hines-Allen: $175,100
33. Mystics G Ariel Atkins: $175,000
34. Sparks F Dearica Hamby: $169,000
35. Mercury C Brittney Griner: $165,100
36. Aces G Jackie Young: $165,000
37. Sun G Tiffany Hayes: $162,477
T-38. Liberty G Stefanie Dolson: $160,000
T-38. Sky F Isabelle Harrison: $160,000
T-38. Sky G Courtney Williams: $160,000
T-38. Storm C Mercedes Russell: $160,000
