Want to know the salaries of some of your favorite WNBA hoopers? Boardroom breaks down the top salaries in the league for the 2023 season.

In its 27th season, the WNBA has achieved many milestones. Players have much more exposure for both the game itself and their individual brands. The number of regular season and postseason games have expanded. Even the All-Star Game MVP trophy has seen an upgrade.

This also includes salaries, which has been and still is a topic throughout the league. Even as Las Vegas Aces head coach and former WNBA player Becky Hammon signed the first $1 million-dollar contract (over five years), that was met with some criticism from players. Base salaries have multiplied over the years, especially with the help of the new CBA, and that has increased the total salaries for a lot of the W.

But before Boardroom breaks down the highest-paid WNBA players in 2023, there are more than a few things of note. The youngest age in the top 20 is 26 years old, and the oldest player in the WNBA — living legend Diana Taurasi — shares the highest-paid yearly salary with one of those 26-year-olds: Arike Ogunbowale. The Aces, last year’s champions, do not have a player in the top 10. The range of the salaries is so close, with the top salary and the 18th-highest salary being a difference of around $30,000.

Highest-paid WNBA Players in 2023 by Total Salary

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

T-1. Wings G Arike Ogunbowale: $234,936

Current contract : 3 years, $725,952

: 3 years, $725,952 Average annual value : $241,984

: $241,984 NOTE: Ogunbowale signed a three-year extension that kicked in this year.

She knows a thing or two about buzzer beaters 😉 pic.twitter.com/fmwNuzezka — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 13, 2023

T-1. Mercury G Diana Taurasi: $234,936

Current contract : 2 years, $469,872

: 2 years, $469,872 Average annual value: $234,936

T-1. Storm G Jewell Loyd: $234,936

Current contract : 2 years, $463,030

: 2 years, $463,030 Average annual value: 231,515

Jewell Loyd scored a record 31 points in tonight's WNBA All-Star game, winning MVP in the process.



She did it without making a single shot inside the arc, instead making a record 10 threes (1 four-pointer). pic.twitter.com/XFq5gEtzIq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 16, 2023

T-4. Mercury G Skylar Diggins-Smith: $234,350

Current contract : 4 years, $899,480

: 4 years, $899,480 Average annual value: $224,870

T-4. Mystics F Elena Delle Donne: $234,350

Current contract : 4 years, $899,480

: 4 years, $899,480 Average annual value: $224,870

T-4. Sun F DeWanna Bonner: $235,350

Current contract : $899,480

: $899,480 Average annual value: $224,870

7. Wings F Natasha Howard: $227,900

Current contract : 4 years, $898,700

: 4 years, $898,700 Average annual value: $227,900

8. Dream F Cheyenne Parker: $216,100

Current contract : 3 years, $571,650

: 3 years, $571,650 Average annual value: $190,550

9. Sun F Alyssa Thomas: $212,000

Current contract : 4 years, $836,000

: 4 years, $836,000 Average annual value: $209,000

10. Liberty F Jonquel Jones: $211,150

Current contract : 2 years, $416,150

: 2 years, $416,150 Average annual value: $208,075

11. Sun F Brionna Jones: $208,000

Current contract : 1 year, $208,000

: 1 year, $208,000 Average annual value : $208,000

: $208,000 NOTE: Jones is the highest-paid center in yearly cash in the WNBA.

12. Fever G Kelsey Mitchell: $206,000

Current contract : 3 years, $618,000

: 3 years, $618,000 Average annual value : $206,000

: $206,000 NOTE: Mitchell’s 2023 salary is a part of her extension set to kick in this year

13. Sky G Kahleah Copper: $205,000

Current contract : 2 years, $405,000

: 2 years, $405,000 Average annual value: $202,500

14. Aces F A’ja Wilson: $202,155

Current contract : 2 years, $398,422

: 2 years, $398,422 Average annual value: $199,211

A'ja Wilson reached 3,000 points, 1,000 rebounds & 300 blocks in her 171st career game, 3rd-fastest in WNBA history.



Only Lauren Jackson and Candace Parker got there faster. pic.twitter.com/7rReDJkF3z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 21, 2023

T-15. Lynx F Napheesa Collier: $202,154

Current contract : 3 years, $552,516

: 3 years, $552,516 Average annual value: $184,172

T-15. Fever G Erica Wheeler: $202,154

Current contract : 2 years, $404,308

: 2 years, $404,308 Average annual value: $202,154

17. Sky G Marina Mabrey: $202,000

Current contract : 3 years, $620,000

: 3 years, $620,000 Average annual value: $206,667

T-18. Lynx G Kayla McBride: $201,984

Current contract : 3 years, $588,801

: 3 years, $588,801 Average annual value: $196,267

T-18. Lynx F Aerial Powers: $201,984

Current contract : 3 years, $588,801

: 3 years, $588,801 Average annual value: $196,267

T-18. Liberty F Betijnah Laney: $201,984

Current contract : 3 years, $588,801

: 3 years, $588,801 Average annual value: $196,267

Here are the next 20 highest-paid WNBA players in the 2023 season.

21. Aces G Kelsey Plum: $200,000

The footwork, the handles, the finish 😍@Kelseyplum10 lays it in to add to the @LVAces lead on @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/AVHEMqbTl9 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 29, 2023

22. Sparks F Nneka Ogwumike: $199,530

23. Aces G Chelsea Gray: $196,267

WHAT A DIME 🤯



Chelsea Gray with a beauty! pic.twitter.com/67RJc59ZHv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2023

24. Dream G Alisha Gray: $194,600

25. Liberty G Courtney Vandersloot: $194,000

T-26. Sparks F Azura Stevens: $190,000

T-26. Sparks G Jasmine Thomas: $190,000

T-26. Mystics G Natasha Cloud: $190,000

T-26. Mystics G Brittney Sykes: $190,000

T-26. Wings C Teaira McCowan: $190,000

31. Liberty F Breanna Stewart: $180,000

32. Mystics F Myisha Hines-Allen: $175,100

33. Mystics G Ariel Atkins: $175,000

34. Sparks F Dearica Hamby: $169,000

35. Mercury C Brittney Griner: $165,100

36. Aces G Jackie Young: $165,000

37. Sun G Tiffany Hayes: $162,477

T-38. Liberty G Stefanie Dolson: $160,000

T-38. Sky F Isabelle Harrison: $160,000

T-38. Sky G Courtney Williams: $160,000

T-38. Storm C Mercedes Russell: $160,000