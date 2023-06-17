Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings reacts against the New York Liberty at the Barclays Center on June 11, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame product has been one of the faces of the Wings franchise since she was drafted in 2019. Here’s a look at the Arike Ogunbowale supermax contract in Dallas.

When you have a bona fide All-Star on your team, you’d be well served to keep them around as long as possible. That’s why the Dallas Wings chose to lock up Arike Ogunbowale a year ago, signing her to a supermax contract that begins this season.

Ogunbowale has excelled in the WNBA, seemingly from the moment she first put on a Dallas jersey. She went from WNBA All-Rookie in 2019 to All-WNBA First Team in 2020 and hasn’t looked back as a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer.

Unfortunately for Ogunbowale, her rookie scale contract didn’t exactly compensate her in a way proportional to her worth. First signed under the previous CBA, when starting salaries were much lower, she made just $49,539 in her first season and $72,141 last year. But Dallas is committed to its young star and made sure to make her one of the highest-paid players in the game last February when the team signed her to her current extension, more than tripling her salary from 2022 to 2023.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the Dallas Wings’ contract with Arike Ogunbowale.

Arike Ogunbowale Contract Details

Years: 3

2023 Salary: $234,946

Average Annual Salary: $241,984

Total Contract Value: $725,952

Free Agency: 2026

As the proud owner of a supermax contract, Ogunbowale earns as much as anybody in the WNBA. Diana Taurasi and Jewell Loyd are the only other two players in the league to have such a deal, making Ogunbowale the youngest of the three.

With Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard by her side, Ogunbowale is in position to help lead an improving Dallas team back to WNBA relevance. The Wings have not won a postseason series since relocating to Dallas in 2016, but the franchise now has the core to change that.