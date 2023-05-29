Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd brings the ball up court during a WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky on July 20, 2022, at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The high-octane scorer will shoulder the load for a new-look Seattle team — check out the numbers behind the Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd contract.

Certain elements come to mind when thinking of the Seattle Storm‘s 2018 and 2020 championships. Breanna Stewart’s meteoric rise into a perennial MVP candidate probably comes to mind first. Or maybe Sue Bird’s leadership as she orchestrated plays with a maestro’s touch. Eventually, though, you’d have to land on Jewell Loyd, who shines brightly as an example of the team’s distinctive style.

However, the WNBA is a business. Bird’s retirement and Stewie’s departure to New York left a heavy scoring void. This as Loyd’s innate scoring ability and overall game has flourished; last season, she averaged 16.3 points per game, 3.4 assists per game, and 1.1 steals. Recognizing her value, the Storm wasted no time extending a two-year, $463,030 contract to Loyd, signaling the dawn of a new era in Storm basketball. A new chapter where the likes of Stewart, Bird, and Tina Charles — all formidable scorers — have bid farewell to the city.

The Storm may sport a fresh look, no longer adorned with the names that once commanded star power and elite talent in the Emerald City. However, within the rotation, the versatile prowess and untapped potential of key players such as Jordan Horston, Ezi Magbegor, and Kia Nurse bode well for alleviating Loyd’s scoring duties. True, the Storm are in a rebuild, with powerhouses like the Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, and Connecticut Sun vying for supremacy atop the standings. But with a leadership vacuum in Seattle, now is the time for Loyd to ascend to superstardom.

With this exciting prospect in mind, delve into the numerical tapestry of the Seattle Storm’s contract with Jewell Loyd.

Click here for Boardroom’s full explainer on the 2023 WNBA salary cap, including minimum salary and “supermax” rules.

Jewell Loyd Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 2

Total value: $463,030

Average annual value: $231,515

Free agency: 2024

Previous contract (2019-21)

Signed with: Seattle Storm

Years: 3

Total value: $358,000

Average annual value: $119,500