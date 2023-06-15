She’s the catalyst to the offense for that superteam in Brooklyn. Boardroom jumps into the details of the Courtney Vandersloot contract with the New York Liberty.

As Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones joined Sabrina Ionescu in Brooklyn over the offseason, it was easy to forget that the New York Liberty also signed one of the best point guards in the game.

And so far in 2023, Courtney Vandersloot has been worth every dollar New York spent to bring her in. The Gonzaga product is the catalyst to the Liberty’s high-powered offense, able to score when needed or distribute with the best in the game.

But at a time when WNBA teams can’t throw money around willy-nilly, New York has had to get creative to fit all these superstars onto one roster. Sloot took a pay cut to come to New York, signing for two years at a discount compared to what she was making with the Chicago Sky. The hope will be that it ultimately results in even more money for her and her teammates, as New York has a real shot at the Commissioner’s Cup (and the $750,000 prize pool that comes with it) and a WNBA championship (and the $11,356 per player payout the CBA guarantees to the winning team).

With that in mind, Boardroom dives into the particulars of the Courtney Vandersloot contract with the New York Liberty.

Courtney Vandersloot Contract Details

All figures courtesy of Spotrac.

Years: 2

2023 Salary: $189,000

2024 Salary: $194,670

Free Agency: 2025

For the non-mathematicians out there, Sloot will make an average of $191,835 over the two years she’s under contract. By the time her deal is up, she’ll be 36, but if the recent history of great point guards is any indication, she could still have plenty left in the tank.

Also, keep in mind that the year after her contract expires (2025), WNBA players will have the option to opt out of the current CBA, which they will likely do. That means future contracts could be far more lucrative. In the meantime, expect to see plenty of short-term deals as players stay flexible for what’s to come.