It all culminates with the future Hall of Fame guard’s No. 10 jersey earning its permanent place up high at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, June 11.

The Seattle Storm will retire all-time WNBA great Sue Bird‘s jersey on Sunday, but fans can expect more than just a few heartfelt remarks and a number raised to the rafters — get ready for a weekend full of events to celebrate Bird’s career and legacy across the city, the team announced Tuesday.

Friday morning, Bird and the Storm will raise a replica of her No. 10 jersey atop Seattle’s iconic Space Needle. The team will then unveil a mural highlighting Bird’s career painted by local Seattle artist Craig Cundiff at 2030 First Avenue in Seattle’s waterfront Belltown neighborhood.

Saturday, Bird’s co-owned media company TOGETHXR will host a basketball clinic for girls ages 9-14 at the Rotary Boys & Girls Club in the Central District of Seattle. Events include a 30-minute clinic, various prizes, and tickets to Sunday’s game.

Sunday, Sue Bird Jersey Retirement Day — presented by Boardroom partner Coinbase — will see the Storm host the Washington Mystics. Doors to Climate Pledge Arena will open at 10 a.m. local time prior to the noon tip-off. The first 5,000 fans will receive a Bird bobblehead, while 10,000 rally towels will be waiting for fans as they enter the building.

Following the game, Bird’s No. 10 will be raised to the rafters.

Fans age 18 and over in attendance Sunday will be able to claim a limited-edition Bird digital collectible using their Coinbase Wallet, which will automatically enter them into a sweepstakes for the chance to win prizes like autographed items, VIP tickets to Storm games, and a meet and greet with Bird herself.

Look out for an in-depth Boardroom interview with Bird on Wednesday, June 7 with our own Vinciane Ngomsi, where she’ll discuss her career and this momentous week with her jersey retirement — stay tuned.