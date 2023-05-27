The former MVP and all-time WNBA blocks leader now anchors the new-look superteam down low — take a closer look at the New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones contract.

In a shocking three-team trade involving the Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, and New York Liberty, the WNBA’s 2021 MVP, Jonquel Jones, made a resounding impact even before the 2023 WNBA season started. This league-shifting move sent shockwaves as it joined the MVP center with a star-studded core incorporating Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, the newly assembled trio on the Liberty’s quest for championships.

For the Liberty, the trade details entailed:

Acquiring Jones from the Sun, who arrived with her two-year, $416,150 contract , along with Kayla Thornton

, along with Kayla Thornton Saying farewell to Becca Allen, Crystal Dangerfield, and Natasha Howard while relinquishing their No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft

Although it seemed like a substantial loss of talent for the seafoam squad, the underlying plot cleverly freed up valuable cap space, setting the stage for the acquisition of Stewart — a two-time league MVP and two-time finals MVP — and veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot.

Standing tall at 6-foot-6, Jones has cemented her status as one of the league’s premier rim protectors. Her multifaceted abilities in the pick and roll confound defenses, forcing them to contend with her deadly pull-up jumper or risk the consequences of fouling her during her forceful drives to the basket. Unsurprisingly, she commands a significant salary, ranking as the 10th-highest-paid player in the WNBA as of this writing thats to such feats as her three league rebounding titles and the all-time crown as the WNBA’s career blocks leader.

If the Liberty aspire to hoist the championship trophy, however, their window of opportunity must be seized sooner rather than later — Jones, along with each of Stewart, Thornton, Laney, and Stefanie Dolson, is set to become unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at New York’s Jonquel Jones contract details.

Click here for Boardroom’s full explainer on the 2023 WNBA salary cap, including minimum salary and “supermax” rules.

Jonquel Jones Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 2

Total value: $416,150

2023 Salary: $211,150

Average annual value: $208,075

Free agency: 2024

Previous contract (2020-2021)

Signed with: Connecticut Sun

Years: 2

Total value: $375,500

Average annual value: $187,750