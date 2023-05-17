Everything You Need to Know Ahead of VeeCon 2023

Gary Vaynerchuk speaks on stage during The NFT Revolution and What It Means For Brands at the Debussy Theatre, Cannes Lions 2022: Day One on June 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

The second installment of VeeCon welcomes over 190 speakers to discuss business, marketing, innovation, technology, and pop culture.

Gary Vaynerchuk’s second annual VeeCon superconference kicks off in Indianapolis on May 18 with three days of programming.

The internet tycoon told journalists during a virtual press conference that he wants attendees to think of VeeCon as the “coolest business conference” packed with discussion centered on entrepreneurship, marketing, innovation, and technology, layered with pop culture. The speaker lineup is loaded with over 190 biz gurus, innovators, and public figures, including, Jessica Alba, Neil Patrick Harris, Drew Barrymore, Scooter Braun, Arianna Huffington, Timbaland, and many more. Attendees will also hear from CEOs, CMOs, and industry leaders from LVMH, Chase, Crocs, Coach, GE, and more on the future of leadership at Fortune 500 companies.

“I’m incredibly excited and grateful to bring a phenomenal lineup of industry icons, business leaders, and brand partners to Indianapolis this week,” Vaynerchuk said in a news release. “Our event focuses on what matters for business – understanding shifts in consumer behavior, popular culture, and the impact of technology on brands. This is a conference like no other — and will be the marketing industry event for years to come.“

A Peak Into VeeCon 2023

This year’s VeeCon will commence with a field day at White River State Park on May 18, featuring community activities, activations, and musical performances from Busta Rhymes, Richie Evans, and Tia Corine. The rest of the programming and panel discussions will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium across multiple stages and brand activations. Jordin Sparks, Esther Povitsky, Andrew Schultz, Busta Rhymes, and other performers will headline evening entertainment each day.

VeeCon looked a lot different in its inaugural year when Web3 was the primary programming focus. Vaynerchuk said during his press conference that last year, he was hyper-focused on Web3 education, and while that continues through different avenues, he wanted to start transitioning this year’s event into the conference he’s always envisioned building.

While Web3 isn’t exactly the center of this year’s event, the evolving industry is still a part of the conference’s core DNA. Some of the Web3-focused activations include a VeeFriends Museum, a signature Gary Vee Garage Sale for collectibles, an NFT showcase, and an art gallery featuring 25 Web3 artists. Industry leaders, including Deadfellaz’s Betty, FEWOCiOUS, Sara Baumann, Luca Netz, Shannon Snow, Jimmy McNelis, ThankYouX, Farokh, and more, will grace the VeeCon stages to speak on the power of Web3 technologies.

You can find a full list of the speaker lineups here for day one and day two of the conference. Like last year, VeeCon attendees can follow along with the event and build their own schedules through an app. As far as changes this year, Vaynerchuk said he’s hoping to streamline the waitlist for his selfie stations. There will also be more types of merchandise and opportunities to buy merch throughout the stadium as opposed to one merch station, which caused some chaos last year. Vaynerchuk said the main stage configuration will be a bit different, and the logistics of getting around to the micro stages have been improved.

VeeCon 2023’s premier partners include Anheuser-Busch, Bose, Gala Music, Lids, Meta Quest, Tubi, and Visa. Attendees can also experience brand activations from a portfolio of sponsors, including, Coinbase, Fritos, VideoAmp, Cheetos, Crown Royal, Coach, Mattel, Pepsi, and more.

Vaynerchuk has stuck to his guns about producing VeeCon as a token-gated event. Tickets to VeeCon were airdropped to VeeFriends Series 1 NFT holders to gain admission to the premier event. VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs guarantee entry to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024, but holders can sell tickets on secondary marketplaces. There are 10,255 VeeCon tickets in total, matching the amount of VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs.

For those wondering why Vaynerchuk moved VeeCon to Indianapolis, he said he likes to choose locations that aren’t busy but have good logistics and kind people year-round. Boardroom will be at the conference, bringing readers an on-the-ground look at this year’s VeeCon.