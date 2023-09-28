VeeCon 2024 Heads to Downtown Los Angeles

The third installment of Gary Vaynerchuk’s ever-evolving innovation conference will take place at the LA LIVE Entertainment District from Aug. 9 to 11.

Gary Vaynerchuk and his VeeFriends platform are taking VeeCon 2024 to Los Angeles, marking the multi-day event’s first appearance on the West Coast. The third annual superconference focused on business, tech, and pop culture will be held at the iconic LA LIVE Entertainment District downtown, but that’s not all that’s changing next year.

VeeCon 2024 is slated for Aug. 9 to 11, while the two previous iterations of the event took place in May. The third edition also has a refreshed focus, much like the second edition did. Per an official press release, event organizers are describing VeeCon 2024 as “a contemporary business conference that is all about the now.” Programming will be centered around five core themes, including business, marketing, technology, innovation, and pop culture. No sponsors or speakers have been announced as of this point.

“With its world-class venues and accessibility, Los Angeles offers a dynamic environment for attendees to engage and connect with each other,” Vaynerchuk said in a press release. “We’re incredibly excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of LA and VeeCon attendees in 2024.”

VeeCon’s Evolution

Back in May, I took a very deep dive into the business behind VeeCon, down to details about how the event is planned and executed. I also spoke to Vaynerchuk himself, event organizers, speakers, sponsors, and attendees about the evolution of the event. The inaugural VeeCon in 2022, which took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, was heavily focused on Web3 and the world of NFTs. After a downturn in the Web3 market, programming for the 2023 edition shifted to a broader focus that encompassed tech, pop culture, marketing, business, and entrepreneurship. Those are the five terms I used to describe Veecon 2023, and the early indications are that the 2024 installment will double down on programming focused on those industries.

Vaynerchuk told Boardroom earlier this year that the conference will evolve with the industries that impact it. If that’s true, then I can bet we’ll hear more about artificial intelligence, the evolution of content creation, and the digital media landscape at VeeCon 2024.

Hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Veecon 2023 attracted 5,000 attendees, down roughly 1,500 of the crowd who attended in 2022. VeeFriends President Andy Krainak told Boardroom that even as the conference evolves, the brand will stick to its commitment to token-gating VeeCon for at least the first three years of the event. This means all Series 1 VeeFriends holders will receive airdropped tickets to the event — then, it’s up to them whether to attend the superconference or sell their tickets on a secondary marketplace.

There are 10,255 VeeCon tickets in total, matching the exact number of VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs in circulation.

You’ll likely catch us on the ground in LA next year! In the meantime, keep it locked on Boardroom for future updates on VeeCon 2024.

