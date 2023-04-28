Snoop Dogg’s new track “Please Take a Step Back” — featuring Gary Vaynerchuk himself — arrives alongside a new NFT collection that will be an active part of the VeeFriends universe.

Snoop Dogg and Gary Vaynerchuk first announced their partnership at VeeCon 2022, the first annual edition of the latter’s NFT-powered conference. Now, the pair is building on that foundation with the release of a new rap single under Death Row Records.

No, this is not a joke — Snoop Dogg and Gary Vee started teasing the new song titled “Please Take a Step Back” earlier this week, and finally dropped Friday. The new track is out now on all major music streaming platforms.

Snoop Dogg drops a few verses on the new track, which also includes a snippet from a 2015 video of Vaynerchuk speaking about taking a step back to appreciate the social and technological era we found ourselves in. The internet mogul talks about getting motivated every day to tackle life goals. Overall, the track pays homage to Snoop and Gary Vee’s shared passion for entrepreneurship and positive mindsets. “Please Take a Step Back” is a specific line Vee utters in the motivational video; little did he know it would be getting the hip-hop treatment nearly a decade later alongside one of the genre’s all-time legends.

Collaborating to drop this song is only part of phase one in Snoop Dogg and Vaynerchuk’s ongoing partnership, which is rolling out across three phases. As part of phase one, VeeCon 2022 ticket holders can burn their NFT tickets in VeeFriends’ Burn Island to retrieve and mint an NFT from the “Please Take a Step Back” NFT collection. Eligible holders have until May 8 to secure an NFT, and the overall supply of the collection will be determined by how many VeeCon 2022 NFT tickets are burned.

During phase two, “Please Take a Step Back” NFT owners will have two opportunities to snap rare blue-chip NFTs via Burn Island events. One selected winner from a competition will receive Gary Vee a big asset from Vee’s NFT collection, Bored Ape #1452. Up to two winners will be rewarded in the second completion with notable NFTs and digital currency from the Yugaverse, including Mutant Ape Yacht Club, Otherdeed, Bored Ape Kennel Club, and ApeCoin. It’s unclear what type of competition or system the third and final phase will entail, but 10 individuals will be rewarded with an exclusive experience to join Vaynerchuk in Atlanta on Aug. 9, to attend the High School Reunion Concert featuring Snoop, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Berner, and more.

More details about the competitions and exclusive opportunities will roll out in the coming weeks — stay tuned.