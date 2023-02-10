Ahead of Rihanna’s return at Super Bowl LVII, we dove into the YouTube numbers to determine whose Halftime Show performance is the one true viewership GOAT.

You may have been a sucker for Lady Gaga allegedly base-jumping off the scoreboard in Houston. You may have beamed at Super Bowl LVI’s hip-hop blowout in Inglewood starring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. You may believe — 100% correctly, to be clear — that Prince bringing the house down in Miami in 2007 owns eternal musical GOAT status for football’s biggest night.

But before Rihanna takes the stage in Glendale at the midpoint of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Chiefs, we’re not here to talk about nostalgia, hype, or even television ratings. With an assist from JeffBet.com, Boardroom got up close and personal with viewer data from the official NFL YouTube account to determine which performance owns the honest distinction of being the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show there is.

What’s the Most-viewed Super Bowl Halftime Show of All Time?

1. Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

Super Bowl LIV (2020)

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

260 million official YouTube views

Accept no substitutes! Just weeks before COVID-19 lockdowns put all of society and culture on pause, the Super Bowl let civilization as we knew it go out with a bang of the rarest tier.

2. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent

Super Bowl LVI (2022)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

154 million official YouTube views

We were promised a ton of star power, and we got it. They even decided to throw a bonus 50 Cent appearance in there for good measure.

Not a bad way to celebrate a Super Bowl in LA (even if you believe the tales that Dr. Dre wasn’t actually playing that piano).

Click here to watch the full Super Bowl LVI halftime performance on YouTube.

3. Beyoncé & Bruno Mars

Super Bowl 50 (2016)

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

153 million official YouTube views

This one’s a bit different from the others, as Queen Bey and Bruno weren’t the ostensible headliners — rather, that was Coldplay’s distinction on this Sunday in the Bay Area.

But let’s be honest about who ultimately stole the show and won the day.

Click here to watch Beyoncé and Bruno Mars’ Super Bowl 50 halftime performance on YouTube.

So, how about the rest of the top 10?

Top 10 Most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show Performances

Ranking Artist(s) Year YouTube Video Title Views 1 Jennifer Lopez, Shakira 2020 Shakira & J. Lo’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show 260M 2 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent 2022 Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show 154M 3 Beyoncé, Bruno Mars 2016 Beyoncé & Bruno Mars Crash the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show | NFL 153M 4 Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars 2016 Coldplay’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show feat. Beyoncé & Bruno Mars! | NFL 113M 5 Lady Gaga 2017 Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL 75M 6 Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Lenny Kravitz 2017 Katy Perry’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show! | Feat. Missy Elliott & Lenny Kravitz | NFL 75M 7 The Weeknd 2021 The Weeknd’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show 54M 8 Prince 2007 Prince Performs “Purple Rain” During Downpour | Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show | NFL 49M 9 Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi 2019 Maroon 5 (feat. Travis Scott & Big Boi) | Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show 20M 10 Justin Timberlake 2018 Justin Timberlake’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show! | NFL Highlights 18M SOURCE: JeffBet.com

