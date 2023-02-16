About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NFT February 16, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

Welcome to Burn Island, the VeeFriends NFT Community’s Newest Rewards Platform

Burn Island is VeeFriends’ new digital destination that grants its holders access to events, physical goods, virtual rewards, and rare digital collectibles when they “burn” their NFTs.

Notable Web3 project VeeFriends announced a new platform on Wednesday that gives its NFT holders access to events, rewards, and other rare digital valuables.

Welcome to Burn Island, a platform that lets VeeFriends NFT holders “burn” their assets — click here to learn about what that means — in exchange for access to events, physical goods, virtual rewards, and rare digital collectibles. Burn Island’s website goes live next week. Eligible VeeFriends holders must have a VeeFriends account before venturing to Burn Island.

As a refresher, when a token is burned, it’s taken out of circulation on the blockchain and sent to a crypto wallet created only to retrieve digital assets. VeeFriends’ new platform provides its holders with more access to its ecosystem and also implements deflationary technology to its various collections, a press release states.

At VeeFriends, we are continuously working on innovative ways to bring value to our community and drive excitement,” VeeFriends President Andy Krainak said in a statement. “The goal behind the launch of Burn Island is to create potential opportunities for increased rarity and holders to get the opportunity to engage in new experiences.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

What Burn Island is offering

VeeFriends’ primary goal in launching Burn Island is to grow its brand, business, and intellectual property. The project is known for its storytelling mechanics, so it’s no surprise storytelling, and themed initiatives will be a huge part of the platform.

Burn Island activates through a mechanism called Eruptions, which are a series of sequential events with different burn eligibility requirements. These Eruptions will always have predetermined start and end dates, which gives VeeFriends holders time to reach eligibility requirements for rewards. To keep things fair, Burn Island will establish clear burn eligibility requirements before launching a new Eruption.

The first Eruption will commence on Feb. 21 and ends on March 2.

Some special features on Burn Island include Burn-Swaps, which allow holders to trade in NFTs for items offered during Burn Island Eruptions, and Sweepstakes, which offers holders a chance to win a prize by burning an NFT as an entry. 

“We are on track to achieve what I had envisioned for VeeFriends, and we will continue to create real-life value through these NFTs. I am excited for what’s to come and for the opportunity to grow this amazing community even more,” VeeFriends Founder and CEO Gary Vaynerchuk said in an official news release. “As I’ve said from the inception of VeeFriends, we are building with a long-term vision; and we will continue to grow, innovate and evolve the IP for holders.”

Read More:

BlockchainWeb3VeeFriendsNFTCryptocurrencyCollectiblesGary Vaynerchuk
About The Author
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.