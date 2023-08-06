Twitter will always be Twitter as long as the URL sticks, especially since X.com redirects back to Twitter.com.

Apple & Amazon Beat Revenue Projections

Apple and Amazon showed positive returns after sharing recent earnings reports but still fell short in a few categories.

Apple beat both earnings and sales expectations, generating $81.8 billion in revenue in its most recent quarter, down 1% year-over-year. The company’s iPhone, Mac, and iPad sales dipped a bit, and most notably, iPad sales fell 20% year-over-year. On a more positive note, Apple drew an 8% boost in service sales fueled by its subscription services, including Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Per usual, Apple didn’t provide forward-thinking guidance, but I’m still itching to see how the big tech giant will land when that AR headset drops later this year.

Amazon blew revenue projections out of the water, generating $134.4 billion in revenue versus the expected $131.5 billion. The e-commerce giant’s stock rose more than 10% after posting its biggest earnings outlook since Q4 of 2020. Amazon Web Services rang in $22.1 billion in revenue for the quarter. Despite laying off over 27,000 workers in the past year, Amazon’s cost-cutting efforts may finally be paying off. Days before dropping its earnings report, Amazon expanded its virtual healthcare platform Amazon Clinic to all 50 states. I’ll be watching to see how this new offering affects the company’s revenue.

This concludes big tech earnings for the quarter. I’ll be back with more money updates in a few months.