Timbaland performs at the 25th Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Bobby Hundreds and Josh Luber are also on the second list of speakers at VeeCon2023.

David Blitzer, Timbaland, Bobby Hundreds, Josh Luber, and Young Gravy lead the list of new 2023 VeeCon speakers, the conference announced on Friday.

Neil Patrick Harris and Ariana Huffington were also included in the second round of announced speakers. Veecon announced the first round of 60 speakers in February, unveiling a list that included Deepak Chopra, Rich Kleiman, Chris Lyons, Champ Medici, and Scooter Braun.

Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends‘ second annual token-gated conference starts on May 18 with a field day at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis. Busta Rhymes will perform there, with the rest of the festivities taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 19 and 20.

Here are more of the newly announced speakers slated for keynotes and educational panels at Veecon 2023:

Amy Campbell : chief marketing officer of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios

: chief marketing officer of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios Andrew Schulz : comedian, will perform

: comedian, will perform Arianna Huffington : founder and CEO of Thrive Global

: founder and CEO of Thrive Global AJ Vaynerchuk : co-founder and co-CEO of VaynerSports Pass

: co-founder and co-CEO of VaynerSports Pass Bobbi Brown : founder and Chief Creative Officer of Jones Road Beauty

: founder and Chief Creative Officer of Jones Road Beauty Bobby Hundreds : founder, designer, writer, and photographer of The Hundreds

: founder, designer, writer, and photographer of The Hundreds David Blitzer : owner at Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE)

: owner at Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE) Drew Austin : founding manager of Red Beard Ventures and co-founder of Knights of Degen

: founding manager of Red Beard Ventures and co-founder of Knights of Degen Everette Taylor : CEO of Kickstarter

: CEO of Kickstarter Guy Raz : creator of How I Built This

: creator of How I Built This Josh Luber : co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles and StockX

: co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles and StockX Keith A. Grossman : president of enterprise for MoonPay

: president of enterprise for MoonPay Manny Galán : chief creative officer of VeeFriends

: chief creative officer of VeeFriends Michelle Waterson Gomez : professional UFC fighter

: professional UFC fighter Neil Patrick Harris : actor, producer, and raconteur

: actor, producer, and raconteur Timbaland : entrepreneur, artist, producer, author and co-founder of Beatclub and Verzuz

: entrepreneur, artist, producer, author and co-founder of Beatclub and Verzuz Vivian Odior : global head of brand for WhatsApp

: global head of brand for WhatsApp Yung Gravy: artist

Hopeful VeeCon attendees still need to be VeeCon NFT ticket holders in order to gain admission. As Boardroom’s Michelai Graham wrote in February, since VeeFriends Series 1 NFT holder are guaranteed VeeCon entry for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 events, each year will have a ticket cap of 10,255 — the number of NFTs in the collection.