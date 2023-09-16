Web3 & Tech VC Roundup: Databricks Hits $43B Valuation

Boardroom’s latest roundup of Web3 and tech venture capital deals includes new investments for Mighty Buildings, Animoca Brands, Druid, and more.

Data and AI company Databricks closed a $500 million investment round, boosting its valuation up to $43 billion.

T. Rowe Price Associates led Databricks’ Series I investment round, which also included new investors Nvidia and Capital One Ventures. Existing investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Tiger Global, and more, also participated in the round.

Founded in 2103, Databricks is an enterprise software developer building a cloud platform to simplify the data management process. The company’s flagship platform, Databricks Lakehouse, brings data, analytics, and AI under one platform for companies to manage and track enterprise data insights.

“The commitment from long-term focused strategic and financial partners reflects Databricks’ continued momentum, the rapid customer adoption of the Databricks Lakehouse, and the success customers are seeing from moving to a unified data and AI platform,” Databricks co-founder and CEO Ali Ghodsi said in a statement. “Databricks and NVIDIA are building transformative AI technology, and we’re excited about the business value and innovation we can bring to our customers.”

Here’s a recap of more Web3 and Tech VC deals closed in recent weeks.

Mighty Buildings: $52M to Build 3D-Printed Homes

Mighty Buildings, a tech startup developing prefabricated and environmentally friendly homes, closed a $52 million funding round co-led by Waed Ventures and Bold Capital. Khosla Ventures also participated in the round. The new raise values Mighty Buildings at about $350 million.

Founded in 2017, Might Buildings is on a mission to automate the home construction process by leveraging 3D printing. Prices for the company’s homes start at $115,000.

Mighty Buildings will use the new funding to expand in North America and the Middle East, with a larger focus on expanding more into Saudi Arabia. Some of the funding will also go toward launching a new-age modular homebuilding kit.

Animoca Brands: $20M to Build The Mocaverse

Animoca Brands raised $20 million to build out its new metaverse project called the Mocaverse. CMCC Global led the funding round, which also included investments from a group of investors, including Kingsway Capital, Liberty City Ventures, and GameFi Ventures.

The new project includes a collection of 8,888 NFTs linked to exclusive access to the platform. The blockchain and gaming leader is building the Mocaverse to bring its ecosystem under one umbrella. Mocaverse holders will maintain their identities using a Moca ID, which can also be used to authenticate holders’ blockchain identities.

With this fresh raise, Animoca also expanded in the Japanese market and acquired six unnamed enterprises.

More Notable Investments