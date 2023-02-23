VeeCon 2023 Announces First Round of Speakers

Chris Lyons, Champ Medici, Scooter Braun, Jimmy McNelis, and more are slated to speak at Gary Vee’s second annual VeeCon in May.

Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announced more than 60 speakers for VeeCon 2023 on Wednesday, highlighted by big names like Deadfellaz co-founder and CEO Betty, Deepak Chopara, and Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman.

Busta Rhymes is also set to grace the stage, and will do so on the opening night of the second annual token-gated conference. Rhymes will headline the opening night concert, with more musical performance announcements coming soon.

The event starts on May 18 with a field day at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park in Indianapolis. The rest of VeeCon’s festivities will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 19 and 20.

Here are more speakers slated for keynotes and educational panels at Veecon 2023:

Andy Krainak , president of VeeFriends

, president of VeeFriends Arlan Hamilton , founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital

, founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital Chris Lyons , president of Web3 media at a16z crypto

, president of Web3 media at a16z crypto Champ Medici , founder of Welcome To The Block

, founder of Welcome To The Block Daymond John , co-star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO and founder of FUBU

, co-star of ABC’s Shark Tank and CEO and founder of FUBU Jasmine Maietta , Founder and CEO of round21

, Founder and CEO of round21 Jeff Carvalho , managing director at Highsnobiety

, managing director at Highsnobiety Jimmy McNelis , CEO of Nameless

, CEO of Nameless Lisa Mayer, CEO and co-founder of Boss Beauties

CEO and co-founder of Boss Beauties Richard Dickson , president and COO of Mattel

, president and COO of Mattel Sara Baumann , artist and founder of Women and Weapons

, artist and founder of Women and Weapons Scooter Braun , founder of SB Projects and CEO of HYBE America

, founder of SB Projects and CEO of HYBE America Snowfro, founder of Art Blocks and Cceator of Chromie Squiggle

“These are incredible individuals who are making a high impact on society and business,” Vaynerchuk said in a statement. “I’m also extremely excited about the names we haven’t announced yet, as this year’s event is going to be bigger and bolder than 2022.”

Interested attendees must still be VeeCon NFT ticket holders to gain admission to the premier event. VeeCon will release tickets to VeeFriends Series 1 holders in the coming weeks. Non-VeeFriends Series 1 holders can access tickets via secondary marketplaces from holders selling them. With VeeFriends Series 1 NFT holders getting guaranteed entry to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024, each year’s event will have a cap of 10,255 tickets, since that’s how many NFTs are in the collection.

Vaynerchuk’s camp will release the full slate of VeeCon speakers on the event’s social channels.

The first VeeCon speaker lineup comes a few days after Kevin Rose’s PROOF and Moonbirds projects canceled the PROOF of Conference, a competing event that was scheduled to happen in LA the weekend before VeeCon. Rose attributed the event’s cancelation to less interest in Web3 conferences right now due to the downturn across the crypto industry.