VeeCon 2023 is Heading to Indianapolis

The second annual Web3 and pop culture conference will take over Lucas Oil Stadium from May 18 to 20, 2023.

Gary Vaynerchuk is hosting the second annual VeeCon in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2023, his camp announced on Tuesday.

The inaugural VeeCon took over the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this year. Much like the first event, VeeCon 2023 will feature a lineup of speakers from Web3, business, music, art, sports, and pop culture. Described as an “unconference,” the event kicks off on May 18 with a field day at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, interviews, and education sessions will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 19 and 20.

Each day will conclude with live evening entertainment, including an opening night concert.

Riding a successful first year, VeeCon is primed to attract an even bigger audience, but you have to be a VeeCon NFT ticket holder to gain admission to the premier event. Gary Vee announced last year that free tickets to Veecon will only be airdropped to VeeFriends Series 1 holders. VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs guarantee entry to VeeCon 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The renowned NFT collection created by Vaynerchuk himself is known for his hand-drawn art and utilities. VeeFriends is a collection of 10,255 NFTs, which means there will only be that amount of Veecon tickets in rotation. The only way for interested attendees who don’t have VeeFriends Series 1 NFTs to get their hands on VeeCon 2023 tickets is to purchase them on an NFT secondary marketplace from VeeFriends Series 1 holders.

VeeFriends hasn’t released information on the speaker lineup, but attendees can expect another big list of star-studded Web3 advocates. VeeCon 2022’s speaker lineup included names like Spike Lee, Snoop Dogg, 35V co-founder and CEO Rich Kleiman, Pharrell, Logan Paul, and Miguel.

