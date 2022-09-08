Welcome to Boardroom’s first-ever Madden 23 Forecast Simulator — let’s compare the results of three Bills-Rams virtual sims with FanDuel’s betting odds and props.

EA Sports’ iconic Madden 23 video game franchise prides itself on realism and attention to detail regarding player ratings, on-field styles and tendencies, and beyond. In fact, the game might be the perfect way to try and gauge what will happen this week as the NFL season kicks off.

The offseason finally comes to an end Thursday night when the Buffalo Bills meet the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in primetime on NBC. Our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook have set the spread at Bills -2.5.

So, Boardroom thought it would be fun to simulate the game in Madden 23 three times to see if the top bets hit in the virtual world and compare the results to FanDuel’s point spread and a few key prop bets.

Rams vs. Bills Overview: NFL Week 1

Bills vs. Rams Game Info

Date: Sept. 8, 2022

Sept. 8, 2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Weather: Dome

Dome Injury Report: Rams WR Van Jefferson has been ruled out. Buffalo Bills standout CB Tre’Davious White is out to start the season on the PUP list (ACL).

Top Rams vs. Bills Prop Bets @ FanDuel Sportsbook

Check out the FanDuel prop bets we’ll be tracking in our simulations:

Point Spread: Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5)

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) Josh Allen to throw 1+ touchdowns / Buffalo Bills to win: (-120)

(-120) Matthew Stafford to throw 1+ touchdowns / Los Angeles Rams to win : ( +122)

: ( +122) Josh Allen to throw 2+ touchdowns / Buffalo Bills to win: (+158)

Bills vs. Rams Madden 23 Simulation Overview

Game Buffalo Bills Scores Los Angles Rams Scores Game 1 31 30 Game 2 33 9 Game 3 27 16 *Boardroom simulates the game down to its most delicate details. Active players, quarter length, correct home stadium, time, and weather are all accurately reflected in the simulations done in Madden 23.

Rams vs. Bills Madden 23 Simulation No. 1

Our first simulation showcased an aerial duel between Allen and Stafford. Allen surpassed the 400-yard mark, passing for four touchdowns, while Stafford racked up 392 yards and two touchdowns in the game.

Initially, the Rams held the Bills to a single field goal in the first quarter, primarily due to lockdown play from Jalen Ramsey. A 24-yard field goal from Matt Gay and Stafford’s first TD pass gave the Rams a 10-3 lead. With the run game nearly shut down, it was up to Allen to put the team on his back and rally the Bills to victory.

The momentum shifted to start the second half when Allen exploded out of the gate for a score. The back-and-forth duel began as the QBs exchanged touchdown passes, with Allen getting the better of the exchange.

Three of Allen’s four touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, earning the Bills signal-caller Player of the Game honors in a 31-30 down-to-the-wire victory.

FanDuel Odds Takeaways for Rams vs. Bills Prediction Sim 1

The Bills fail to cover FanDuel’s spread (-2.5)

FanDuel’s spread (-2.5) Josh Allen throws four touchdowns, cashing prop bets for throwing one (-120) and two (+158) TDs (+158) plus a Bills victory.

for throwing one (-120) and two (+158) TDs (+158) plus a Bills victory. Matthew Stafford gets his touchdown pass, but the Rams fail to win the game, blowing up his +122 “throws for 1+ touchdowns, Rams win” prop.

Bills vs. Rams Madden 23 Simulation No. 2

Like our first simulation, the Bills walked away with the victory, but this time it was much more convincing.

During game two, the Bills established the run early in the game, led by Devin Singletary and James Cook, who combined for 167 yards. Bulldozing their way down the field opened the passing game for Allen to shine, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Before the second half began, the Bills had a comfortable 16-0 lead, with Allen already throwing for two touchdowns. Stafford’s two interceptions in the third quarter didn’t help the Rams, but the Super Bowl champs were able to salvage a touchdown when Cooper Kupp caught a 44-yard bomb.

From there, the Bills sat in cruise control, running the ball the length of the field for a field goal. The final nail in the coffin came just before the two-minute warning, as Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for the ending blow in a 33-9 blowout.

FanDuel Odds Takeaways for Bills vs. Rams Prediction Sim 2

The Bills blow the doors off the spread (-2.5).

(-2.5). Josh Allen throws for three touchdowns, covering both legs of his +158 prop.

of his +158 prop. Once again, Stafford throws for a touchdown but suffers a loss, voiding his +122 prop bet.

Rams vs. Bills Madden 23 Simulation No. 3

Our final simulation also saw the Buffalo Bills come out on top with a 27-16 victory. Similar to Game 1, the Rams asserted themselves on both sides of the ball. The defense held Buffalo scoreless while LA scored two field goals to open up a 6-0 lead.

The Bills crawled back with two field goals of their own, evening the score early in the second quarter. Once again, a shootout commenced between the two gunslingers, with Allen getting the better of Stafford. Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Allen launched a 33-yard bomb to Jamison Crowder for a touchdown, making it 20-13. LA responded with a field goal to close the gap, but Allen again sealed the game on a TD pass to Diggs, producing the 27-16 final.

FanDuel Odds Takeaways for Rams vs. Bills Prediction Sim 3

Bills once again cover the spread (-2.5).

(-2.5). Josh Allen’s three touchdowns cover both of our featured props .

. A Rams’ loss overshadows Stafford’s touchdown pass for the third time.

Bills vs. Rams Madden 23 Forecast Analysis