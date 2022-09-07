Stefon Diggs Madden 23 Rating Overview

The Bills’ Pro Bowler is the fifth-best wideout in this year’s game and will team with Josh Allen to form a nearly unstoppable Madden force.

Friday, Aug. 19 marked the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23., and with it, players’ Madden ratings have been getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Thursday Night Football is right around the corner and will feature a prime-time matchup as the Buffalo Bills take on the NFL’s reigning champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

This year’s Bills squad will feature a high-octane offense led by Josh Allen, who has shown the capabilities of being the best young gunslinger in the league. However, he’ll have an explosive weapon in Stefon Diggs, who will make the job much more manageable with his elite playmaking abilities and guaranteed hands.

Diggs is this year’s highest-rated Buffalo Bills player in the game on opening day, sporting a 95 overall rating. The 28-year-old is the fifth-best WR in the game, scoring a minimum of 90 out of 100 in every pass-catching category. He also has the strength, speed, and route-running abilities to get himself open and put those skills on display.

Diggs catches everything.

Bills users can launch the ball toward Diggs with ultimate confidence knowing that he’ll catch it with his 98-rated catch ability. Feeling bold and want to throw in a crowded area? Diggs will probably come down with the ball in traffic (92) with ease. Need that one-handed spectacular leaping catch to the back of the endzone? No. 14 has the athleticism and balance to get the job done. Only Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp possess better catching abilities (99) in Madden 23, which is good, considering Adams holds an acclaimed 99 overall rating.

Stefon Diggs got PAID 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/TAPbjd6Eya — PFF (@PFF) April 6, 2022

The combination of Allen to Diggs could be the best 1-2 punch in online regular game competitions. Want to see just how dangerous Diggs can be in the Bills’ potent offense?

Check out Boardroom’s Stefon Diggs Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Stefon Diggs Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 95

General: 90 Speed : 92

: 92 Acceleration : 94

: 94 Strength : 62

: 62 Agility : 92

: 92 Awareness : 92

: 92 Jumping : 91

: 91 Injury : 94

: 94 Stamina : 95

: 95 Toughness: 92 Receiving: 94 Catch in Traffic : 92

: 92 Short Route Running : 94

: 94 Medium Route Running: 95

95 Deep Route Running: 92

92 Spectacular Catch: 94

94 Catching: 98

98 Release: 91

91 Break Tackle: 84

84 Ball Carrier Vision: 95

Stefon Diggs Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 97

97 Madden 21: 92

92 Madden 20: 93

93 Madden 19: 90

90 Madden 18: 86

86 Madden 17: 79

79 Madden 16: 71

Madden 23 WR Ratings