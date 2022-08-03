Deebo Samuel Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details on 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel.

EA Sports‘ Madden 23 is coming Aug. 19. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are already getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Part receiver, part running back, Deebo Samuel is a problem. While he may not be in the same conversation as star pass-catchers Devante Adams (99) or Cooper Kupp (98), the fourth-year wideout is a true Swiss Army Knife for San Francisco and is arguably the biggest dual-threat in the game. Checking in at a solid 89 overall rating, the 26-year-old All-Pro boasts top-tier speed, acceleration, and awareness, not to mention a 98 for ball carrier vision. This means mountains for gamers looking to use him not just as a pass-catcher, but as an X-factor out of the backfield. Even better for Samuel fans, the 2019 second-round pick out of South Carolina just signed a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $73.5M ($58.1M guaranteed).

So, what do the rest of the ratings look like for the NFL’s most versatile offensive weapon? Check out Boardroom’s Deebo Samuel Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Deebo Samuel Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 89

GENERAL: 91 Speed : 92

: 92 Acceleration : 94

: 94 Strength : 80

: 80 Agility : 90

: 90 Awareness : 98

: 98 Jumping : 94

: 94 Injury : 88

: 88 Stamina : 95

: 95 Toughness: 92 CATCHING: 87 Catch in Traffic : 88

: 88 Short Route Running : 89

: 89 Medium Route Running: 86

86 Deep Route Running: 81

81 Spectacular Catch: 92

92 Play Action : 23

: 23 Carrying: 71

71 Break Tackle: 91

91 Ball Carrier Vision: 98

Deebo Samuel Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 89

89 Madden 21: 81

81 Madden 20: 79

Madden 23 WR Ratings