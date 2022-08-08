Jalen Ramsey Madden 23 Rating Overview

With Madden 23 ratings getting their big reveals, Boardroom dives into the details of the best cornerback in the game, Rams star Jalen Ramsey.

EA Sports‘ Madden 23 is coming on Aug. 19. But even before the big day, NFL players’ Madden ratings are already rolling out, including this year’s super-exclusive “99 Club members.”

Jalen Ramsey is in the prime of his career after winning last year’s Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Coming in at an initial rating of 98 overall, Ramsey is the best cornerback in Madden 23 by a comfortable margin.

This year’s edition features Ramsey’s second-highest rating in his Madden history, behind only his 99 Club campaign in Madden 22. With an initial rating of 82 in Madden 17, the shutdown cornerback has gone from a prospect with high upside to fulling those expectations at the highest level.

Whether in man coverage where Ramsey shines or in a zone, Madden players will feel no letdown in his ability to drop into coverage or blitz the gaps to make a big play.

Which ratings make the shutdown cornerback the best in the game? Check out Boardroom’s Jalen Ramsey Madden 23 rating breakdown below.

Jalen Ramsey Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

OVERALL: 98

GENERAL: 90 Speed : 83

: 83 Acceleration : 86

: 86 Strength : 68

: 68 Agility : 82

: 82 Awareness : 82

: 82 Jumping : 74

: 74 Injury : 88

: 88 Stamina : 92

: 92 Toughness: 97 DEFENSIVE: 75 Tackle: 75

75 Power Moves : 35

: 35 Finesse Moves : 41

: 41 Block Shedding : 50

: 50 Pursuit : 79

: 79 Play Recognition : 96

: 96 Man Coverage : 98

: 98 Zone Coverage : 99

: 99 Hit Power : 82

: 82 Press: 99

Jalen Ramsey Madden Rating History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22 : 99

: 99 Madden 21: 94

94 Madden 20 : 96

: 96 Madden 19 : 97

: 97 Madden 18: 86

86 Madden 17: 82

Madden 23 CB Ratings