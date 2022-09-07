Week 1 NFL Predictions & Picks 2022

If you’re hoping to make the best bets, our friends at FanDuel ran all the numbers and are coming in hot with Week 1 NFL picks and predictions for the biggest games.

2022 NFL Week 1 Predictions & Picks

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 8)

Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford. Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp. Von Miller and Aaron Donald. Do you need more of a reason to watch the first NFL game of the season?!? No. No, you don’t.

As Larry Rupp writes for TheDuel:

This is a matchup between two of the best offenses in the NFL. In fact, both the Bills and the Rams ranked among the top 10 teams in yards, touchdowns, and points per game in 2021. It’s safe to say there’s going to be some offensive fireworks, so this one will come down to key defensive stops.

Buffalo finished with the No. 1 total DVOA rating last year and then signed veteran Von Miller in the offseason. As if that move wasn’t enough to trust their defense, the Bills also used a first-round pick on cornerback Kaiir Elam. The Florida product has the skills to make a difference as soon as Week 1.

Rams vs. Bills Prediction: Bills 31, Rams 24

Patriots vs. Dolphins (Sept. 11)

Do you recall that the Miami Dolphins nearly made the playoffs last season despite the sheer peril of the AFC East? If the Patriots are spending even one moment looking past them,

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

Though the Patriots had more success than the Dolphins last season, this is hardly the best team that New England has put forth. While they averaged 26.6 points per game last year (No. 7), the offense took a serious dip away from Gillette Stadium (22.0 PPG, No. 17).

Offensively, the Dolphins have the better team here and the WR duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might be too much for New England to handle if things get rolling early on. Considering that Miami has won four of its last five games against its AFC East rivals, including both games in 2021, I could see the Dolphins starting the year with a win.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Prediction: Dolphins 24, Patriots 20

Packers vs. Vikings (Sept. 11)

As the owner of a new and gigantic contract, Aaron Rodgers won’t exactly be entering the new campaign hanging his head — but after losing superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Raiders, he and the Pack need to answer some stern questions. That begins Sunday against a foe that couldn’t be more familiar.

As Devon Platana writes at TheDuel:

The No. 1 question around the Packers heading into this season surrounds their receiving group. With Davante Adams gone, there’s pressure on players like Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, and Christian Watson to step up. Fortunately, they have Rodgers to help them do damage against a Vikings secondary that gave up 252.9 passing yards per game in 2021 (No. 28).

While the Vikings should be solid again this year, I need to see more from their offensive line to have confidence in their passing game. If Kirk Cousins doesn’t have time to find his wideouts, the Packers could put this one out of reach sooner than later.

Add in the fact that Green Bay is 4-2 straight up in its last six games against Minnesota, I’ll take the Packers edging out their rivals.

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 20

Bucs vs. Cowboys (Sept. 11)

Tom Brady is 45 years old. But even if he was 50, would you still bet against him with any confidence?

As Devon Planata writes for TheDuel:

This is a matchup between two NFC offensive powerhouses, but I think the edge goes to the Buccaneers here. Tampa Bay made some serious offseason improvements to add another championship during the Brady era, whereas Dallas‘ roster isn’t that much better than it was in 2021.

Much like last year’s 31-29 victory for the Buccaneers over the Cowboys, I expect this game to be close again. Nevertheless, the offensive depth and superior defense make me like Tampa Bay a bit more, especially with Dallas no longer having Amari Cooper, who had 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs last year.

Cowboys vs. Bucs Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Cowboys 27

Broncos vs. Seahawks (Sept. 12)

Russell Wilson is in the conversation for greatest Seahawk of all time, and his first game in a Denver uniform is back in Seattle against his former team. No pressure.

As Devon Platana writes for TheDuel:

Don’t let the Russell Wilson return story distract from the fact that there’s a mismatch here. The Seahawks aren’t even close to being on the Broncos’ level in their current form, and it’s tough to imagine Drew Lock keeping pace with Wilson throughout all 60 minutes.

The Broncos have also performed well against Seattle in recent history, going 13-5 straight up in the last 18 clashes between the two teams. With Denver having the advantage in just about every category, I can’t see the Broncos losing here — especially after all of their offseason improvements.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Prediction: Broncos 28, Seahawks 13

