Check out the latest Bills vs. Rams odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

Opening night of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. And for so many fans, that marks the time in which sports betting really ramps up across the country.

Right on cue, the Buffalo Bills and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get us started Thursday from SoFi Stadium, with the home team coming in as 2.5-point underdogs. Before the evening’s much-anticipated kickoff, let’s check out all the latest Rams vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Rams Odds, Props, and Parlays

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change.

Betting lines

Buffalo Bills (-105) -2.5 at Los Angeles Rams (-115)

Moneyline: Buffalo -146, Los Angeles +124

Over/Under: 52.5

Rams vs. Bills Prop Bets

First TD scorer:

Anytime TD scorer:

Cooper Kupp: -160

Cam Akers: +110

Stefon Diggs: +110

Gabriel Davis: +140

Josh Allen: +150

Allen Robinson: +155

Devin Singletary: +155

Dawson Knox: +200

Tyler Higbee: +200

Darrell Henderson: +230

Van Jefferson: +230

Zack Moss: +300

To score 2+ TDs:

Top Bills vs. Rams over/unders

Josh Allen passing yards: 274.5

Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)

Josh Allen passing completions: Over 24.5 (+102), Under 24.5 (-136)

Matthew Stafford passing yards: 270.5

Matthew Stafford passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-188), Under 1.5 (+140)

Matthew Stafford passing completions: Over 23.5 (-130), Under 23.5 (-102)

Cam Akers rushing yards: 43.5

Devin Singletary rushing yards: 43.5

Josh Allen rushing yards: 37.5

Darrell Henderson rushing yards: 30.5

Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 69.5

Cooper Kupp receiving yards: 92.5

Allen Robinson receiving yards: 62.5

Gabriel Davis receiving yards: 60.5

Top Rams vs. Bills player prop parlays