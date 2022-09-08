Check out the latest Bills vs. Rams odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
Opening night of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. And for so many fans, that marks the time in which sports betting really ramps up across the country.
Right on cue, the Buffalo Bills and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get us started Thursday from SoFi Stadium, with the home team coming in as 2.5-point underdogs. Before the evening’s much-anticipated kickoff, let’s check out all the latest Rams vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Rams Odds, Props, and Parlays
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook and subject to change.
Betting lines
- Buffalo Bills (-105) -2.5 at Los Angeles Rams (-115)
- Moneyline: Buffalo -146, Los Angeles +124
- Over/Under: 52.5
Rams vs. Bills Prop Bets
First TD scorer:
- Cooper Kupp: +600
- Cam Akers: +800
- Gabriel Davis: +950
- Stefon Diggs: +950
- Allen Robinson: +1000
- Josh Allen: +1100
- Devin Singletary: +1100
- Tyler Higbee: +1300
- Dawson Knox: +1400
Anytime TD scorer:
- Cooper Kupp: -160
- Cam Akers: +110
- Stefon Diggs: +110
- Gabriel Davis: +140
- Josh Allen: +150
- Allen Robinson: +155
- Devin Singletary: +155
- Dawson Knox: +200
- Tyler Higbee: +200
- Darrell Henderson: +230
- Van Jefferson: +230
- Zack Moss: +300
To score 2+ TDs:
- Cooper Kupp: +410
- Cam Akers: +700
- Stefon Diggs: +750
- Gabriel Davis: +900
- Allen Robinson: +1000
- Devin Singletary: +1000
- Josh Allen: +1000
Top Bills vs. Rams over/unders
- Josh Allen passing yards: 274.5
- Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-172), Under 1.5 (+128)
- Josh Allen passing completions: Over 24.5 (+102), Under 24.5 (-136)
- Matthew Stafford passing yards: 270.5
- Matthew Stafford passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-188), Under 1.5 (+140)
- Matthew Stafford passing completions: Over 23.5 (-130), Under 23.5 (-102)
- Cam Akers rushing yards: 43.5
- Devin Singletary rushing yards: 43.5
- Josh Allen rushing yards: 37.5
- Darrell Henderson rushing yards: 30.5
- Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 69.5
- Cooper Kupp receiving yards: 92.5
- Allen Robinson receiving yards: 62.5
- Gabriel Davis receiving yards: 60.5
Top Rams vs. Bills player prop parlays
- Josh Allen to throw 1+ TD and Buffalo win: -132
- Matthew Stafford to throw 1+ TD and L.A. win: +134
- Josh Allen to throw 2+ TDs and Buffalo win: +144
- Matthew Stafford to throw 2+TDs and L.A. win: +210
- Josh Allen to throw 3+ TDs and Buffalo win: +240
- Cooper Kupp to have 8+ receptions and L.A. win: +285
- Matthew Stafford to throw 3+ TDs and L.A. win: +320
- Stefon Diggs to have 8+ receptions and Buffalo win: +370
