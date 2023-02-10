Across the wide, wide world of Super Bowl prop bets — from the fun and funny to the sneakiest of long shots — Boardroom has everything you need to know ahead of Chiefs-Eagles.
We’ve spent this NFL season chasing spreads, totals, and player props as ceaselessly as Javert chased Valjean. On Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, it all comes to a climax: Welcome to Super Bowl LVII, a dazzling football feast that doubles as surely the single biggest sports betting day the western hemisphere has ever seen.
But with this gorgeous, jaunty opportunity comes a challenge: How is one human being supposed to navigate such a dense morass of offerings? There are quite literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets available at our fingertips across any number of sportsbooks — a fact that makes buckling down and finding the right value plays a dizzying proposition.
That’s why we, alongside our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, are here to help.
Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, check out the best Super Bowl prop bets that need to be on your radar.
The Best Super Bowl Prop Bets of 2023
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Super Bowl LVII Team Props
Team with more time of possession
- Philadelphia Eagles: -144
- Kansas City Chiefs: +116
First team to convert a first down
- Chiefs: -110
- Eagles: -110
Team with most net yards gained
- Philadelphia: -124
- Kansas City: +104
- Tie: +8000
Number of quarters won
- Eagles OVER 1.5: -150
- Eagles UNDER 1.5: +122
- Chiefs OVER 1.5: -134
- Chiefs UNDER 1.5: +110
Which team will enter the red zone first?
- Kansas City Chiefs: -108
- Philadelphia Eagles: -112
Super Bowl Player Props
Patrick Mahomes prop bets
- OVER 294.5 passing yards: -110
- UNDER 294.5 passing yards: -110
- OVER 19.5 Rushing yards: -104
- UNDER 19.5 rushing yards: -118
- OVER 25.5 pass completions: -128
- UNDER 25.5 pass completions: -104
- OVER 1.5 passing TDs: -188
- UNDER 1.5 passing TDs: +152
Jalen Hurts prop bets
- OVER 238.5 passing yards: -110
- UNDER 238.5 passing yards: -110
- OVER 49.5 Rushing yards: -110
- UNDER 49.5 rushing yards: -110
- OVER 21.5 pass completions: +102
- UNDER 21.5 pass completions: -136
- OVER 1.5 passing TDs: -106
- UNDER 1.5 passing TDs: -114
Rushing props
- Miles Sanders OVER 61.5 yards: -110
- Miles Sanders UNDER 61.5 yards: -110
- Isiah Pacheco OVER 46.5 yards: -110
- Isiah Pacheco UNDER 46.5 yards: -110
- Kenneth Gainwell OVER 19.5 yards: -110
- Kenneth Gainwell UNDER 19.5 yards: -110
- Jerick McKinnon OVER 19.5 yards: -110
- Jerick McKinnon UNDER 19.5 yards: -110
Receiving props
- Travis Kelce OVER 79.5 yards: -110
- Travis Kelce UNDER 79.5 yards: -110
- AJ Brown OVER 72.5 yards: -110
- AJ Brown UNDER 72.5 yards: -110
- DeVonta Smith OVER 63.5 yards: -110
- DeVonta Smith UNDER 63.5 yards: -110
- Dallas Goedert OVER 49.5 yards: -110
- Dallas Goedert UNDER 49.5 yards: -110
- JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 37.5 yards: -110
- JuJu Smith-Schuster DOWN 37.5 yards: -110
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 36.5: -110
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling UNDER 36.5: -110
First touchdown scorer
- Travis Kelce: +650
- Jalen Hurts: +800
- Miles Sanders: +850
- AJ Brown: +900
- DeVonta Smith: +1100
- Isiah Pacheco: +1100
- Dallas Goedert: +1200
- Jerick McKinnon: +1200
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: +1700
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1900
- Kadarius Toney: +2100
- Kenneth Gainwell: +2300
- Patrick Mahomes: +2500
- Boston Scott: +2700
Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets
Coin toss result
- Heads: -104
- Tails: -104
Coin toss winner
- Chiefs: -104
- Eagles: -104
Will there be a “Scorigami”? (Unique final score in NFL history)
- Yes: +1800
- No: -8000
FanDuel Special Super Bowl Prop Bets
- AJ Brown 4+ Receptions AND Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions: -200
- Either Jalen Hurts OR Patrick Mahomes to Record 50+ Rushing Yards: -150
- Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes AND Jerick McKinnon to Combine for 100+ Rushing Yds: +100
- Boston Scott AND Kenneth Gainwell to Combine for 40+ Rushing Yards: +150
- Either Miles Sanders OR Isiah Pacheco to record 100+ Scrimmage Yds: +200
- Any Player to have A 60+ Yard Reception: +300
- Either James Bradberry OR CJ Gardner Johnson to Record 1+ Interception: +300
- AJ Brown AND DeVonta Smith to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yds: +500
- Either Marquez Valdes-Scantling OR JuJu Smith-Schuster to have 100+ Rec Yds: +700
- Any Player to Return a Punt/Kickoff for a TD: +1100
- Philadelphia Eagles to Rush for 4+ TDs: +1300
- Isiah Pacheco 50+ Receiving Yds AND 1+ Rush/Rec. TD: +1400
- Miles Sanders to Score the 1st Eagles TD AND Travis Kelce to Score the 1st Chiefs TD: +1800
- Any Non-QB to have 1+ Passing TD: +2000
- Any Player to have over 215.5 Receiving yards (to break Super Bowl record): +2000
- Any Offensive Lineman to Score 1+ Receiving TD: +3000
- Points to be scored in the first minute of play: +3000
- Both Chris Jones AND Haason Reddick to Record 2+ Sacks Each: +3000
- Miles Sanders to Score the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1st AND 2nd Touchdown: +3500
- Any Player to Rush for over 204.5 yards (to break Super Bowl record): +4500
- Any QB to have 1+ Receiving TD: +5000
- Any Player to Pass for over 6.5 TDs (to break Super Bowl record): +6000
- Any Player to Pass for over 505.5 yards (to break Super Bowl record): +8000
- Both Jason Kelce AND Travis Kelce to Score 1+ TD Each: +20000
