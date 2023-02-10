Across the wide, wide world of Super Bowl prop bets — from the fun and funny to the sneakiest of long shots — Boardroom has everything you need to know ahead of Chiefs-Eagles.

We’ve spent this NFL season chasing spreads, totals, and player props as ceaselessly as Javert chased Valjean. On Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, it all comes to a climax: Welcome to Super Bowl LVII, a dazzling football feast that doubles as surely the single biggest sports betting day the western hemisphere has ever seen.

But with this gorgeous, jaunty opportunity comes a challenge: How is one human being supposed to navigate such a dense morass of offerings? There are quite literally thousands of Super Bowl prop bets available at our fingertips across any number of sportsbooks — a fact that makes buckling down and finding the right value plays a dizzying proposition.

That’s why we, alongside our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, are here to help.

Before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, check out the best Super Bowl prop bets that need to be on your radar.

The Best Super Bowl Prop Bets of 2023

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LVII Team Props

Team with more time of possession

Philadelphia Eagles : -144

: -144 Kansas City Chiefs: +116

First team to convert a first down

Chiefs : -110

: -110 Eagles: -110

Team with most net yards gained

Philadelphia : -124

: -124 Kansas City : +104

: +104 Tie: +8000

Number of quarters won

Eagles OVER 1.5 : -150

: -150 Eagles UNDER 1.5: +122

Chiefs OVER 1.5 : -134

: -134 Chiefs UNDER 1.5: +110

Which team will enter the red zone first?

Kansas City Chiefs : -108

: -108 Philadelphia Eagles: -112

Super Bowl Player Props

Patrick Mahomes prop bets

OVER 294.5 passing yards : -110

: -110 UNDER 294.5 passing yards: -110

OVER 19.5 Rushing yards : -104

: -104 UNDER 19.5 rushing yards: -118

OVER 25.5 pass completions : -128

: -128 UNDER 25.5 pass completions: -104

OVER 1.5 passing TDs : -188

: -188 UNDER 1.5 passing TDs: +152

Jalen Hurts prop bets

OVER 238.5 passing yards : -110

: -110 UNDER 238.5 passing yards: -110

OVER 49.5 Rushing yards : -110

: -110 UNDER 49.5 rushing yards: -110

OVER 21.5 pass completions : +102

: +102 UNDER 21.5 pass completions: -136

OVER 1.5 passing TDs : -106

: -106 UNDER 1.5 passing TDs: -114

Rushing props

Miles Sanders OVER 61.5 yards : -110

: -110 Miles Sanders UNDER 61.5 yards: -110

Isiah Pacheco OVER 46.5 yards : -110

: -110 Isiah Pacheco UNDER 46.5 yards: -110

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 19.5 yards : -110

: -110 Kenneth Gainwell UNDER 19.5 yards: -110

Jerick McKinnon OVER 19.5 yards : -110

: -110 Jerick McKinnon UNDER 19.5 yards: -110

Receiving props

Travis Kelce OVER 79.5 yards : -110

: -110 Travis Kelce UNDER 79.5 yards: -110

AJ Brown OVER 72.5 yards : -110

: -110 AJ Brown UNDER 72.5 yards: -110

DeVonta Smith OVER 63.5 yards : -110

: -110 DeVonta Smith UNDER 63.5 yards: -110

Dallas Goedert OVER 49.5 yards : -110

: -110 Dallas Goedert UNDER 49.5 yards: -110

JuJu Smith-Schuster OVER 37.5 yards : -110

: -110 JuJu Smith-Schuster DOWN 37.5 yards: -110

Marquez Valdes-Scantling OVER 36.5 : -110

: -110 Marquez Valdes-Scantling UNDER 36.5: -110

First touchdown scorer

Fun Super Bowl Prop Bets

Coin toss result

Heads : -104

: -104 Tails: -104

Coin toss winner

Chiefs : -104

: -104 Eagles: -104

Will there be a “Scorigami”? (Unique final score in NFL history)

Yes : +1800

: +1800 No: -8000

FanDuel Special Super Bowl Prop Bets

AJ Brown 4+ Receptions AND Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions : -200

: -200 Either Jalen Hurts OR Patrick Mahomes to Record 50+ Rushing Yards : -150

: -150 Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes AND Jerick McKinnon to Combine for 100+ Rushing Yds : +100

: +100 Boston Scott AND Kenneth Gainwell to Combine for 40+ Rushing Yards : +150

: +150 Either Miles Sanders OR Isiah Pacheco to record 100+ Scrimmage Yds : +200

: +200 Any Player to have A 60+ Yard Reception : +300

: +300 Either James Bradberry OR CJ Gardner Johnson to Record 1+ Interception : +300

: +300 AJ Brown AND DeVonta Smith to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yds : +500

: +500 Either Marquez Valdes-Scantling OR JuJu Smith-Schuster to have 100+ Rec Yds : +700

: +700 Any Player to Return a Punt/Kickoff for a TD : +1100

: +1100 Philadelphia Eagles to Rush for 4+ TDs : +1300

: +1300 Isiah Pacheco 50+ Receiving Yds AND 1+ Rush/Rec. TD : +1400

: +1400 Miles Sanders to Score the 1st Eagles TD AND Travis Kelce to Score the 1st Chiefs TD : +1800

: +1800 Any Non-QB to have 1+ Passing TD : +2000

: +2000 Any Player to have over 215.5 Receiving yards (to break Super Bowl record) : +2000

: +2000 Any Offensive Lineman to Score 1+ Receiving TD : +3000

: +3000 Points to be scored in the first minute of play : +3000

: +3000 Both Chris Jones AND Haason Reddick to Record 2+ Sacks Each : +3000

: +3000 Miles Sanders to Score the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1st AND 2nd Touchdown : +3500

: +3500 Any Player to Rush for over 204.5 yards (to break Super Bowl record) : +4500

: +4500 Any QB to have 1+ Receiving TD : +5000

: +5000 Any Player to Pass for over 6.5 TDs (to break Super Bowl record) : +6000

: +6000 Any Player to Pass for over 505.5 yards (to break Super Bowl record) : +8000

: +8000 Both Jason Kelce AND Travis Kelce to Score 1+ TD Each: +20000

