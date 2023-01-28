Boardroom takes a look at Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders’ current salary and contract as he prepares to enter free agency this offseason.

Back in 2016, Miles Sanders was the No. 1 running back in high school football, according to 247Sports.com. After his career at Penn State University, Sanders was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. In the four years since, Sanders has been a core part of an outstanding rushing attack.

At the end of this year, Sanders will head into free agency for the first time. This is a tricky situation, as running backs are looked at as highly depreciative commodities. Boardroom breaks down his current rookie contract.

Miles Sanders Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

4 Total Value: $5,350,175

$5,350,175 Total guaranteed : $2,649,226

: $2,649,226 Average annual value: $1,337,544

$1,337,544 Free Agency: 2023

Surely, Sanders will be paying close attention to what division rival running back and former Penn State teammate Saquon Barkley will receive as a new contract this coming offseason. Since he was picked in the second round, he is not eligible for the fifth-year extension like his former Nittany Lions teammate.

According to Spotrac, Sanders’ market value as he pursues his new deal will be on par with other rushers like Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette, Baltimore’s Gus Edwards, and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon. Spotrac also projects him to only receive a two-year deal — speaking to the short shelf life of the position he plays. Sanders will receive a new contract in the summer, and here’s to it being as lucrative for him as possible.

Miles Sanders’ NFL Earnings

Numbers via Spotrac.

TOTAL NFL SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $5,351,546

PROJECTED MARKET VALUE: $7,100,000

