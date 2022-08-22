Tua Tagovailoa Madden 23 Rating Overview

How does the enigmatic Dolphins QB stack up with other signal-callers in the NFL? Boardroom breaks down his overall rating and more.

EA Sports’ Madden 23 is finally here. So even before the Week 1 kickoff of the NFL season, players’ Madden ratings are getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Tua Tagovailoa is among the most scrutinized players in the NFL, and his 75 overall Madden rating reflects that. An overturning of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff during his prime developmental years is partially to blame. Long gone are the days of patience in the NFL, which would give a young QB ample time to develop his skill set and formulate it around a playbook that best highlights those talents. The truth is that when it comes to Tua, enough time hasn’t passed to determine if the shortcomings lie within him or a coaching staff that has failed him.

Unfortunately for Tua, the Madden 23 stringent rating system utilizes tools like Pro Football Focus, Next Gen Stats, and Dane Brugler’s “The Beast” scouting report to measure players. These complex data platforms base skills on the numbers, not a system more catered to style or potential.

His meager overall rating of 75 is shared on the QB depth chart with Teddy Bridgewater. Undoubtedly, the rating is low. In the game, Tua will struggle with a low overall awareness rating of 79, meaning users will need a quick reaction time to the players surrounding them on the field. A low rating of 80 for accuracy on medium passes will see Tua struggle to produce passes between 20 and 40 yards on a dime, which is where most Madden users cultivate offense.

But Dolphins players will have some positives to still secure wins while using the team in the game.

He’s faster than the average QB, with 82 speed, which pairs well for solid play action ratings and throwing the ball under pressure.

Like the Dolphins’ coaching staff, allowing for patience with Tua will contribute to winning games. After all, Madden’s 99 club only features four “perfect” players this year, and one of them is Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Trent Williams, who will be the first offensive lineman ever to join the club. On top of elite protection, Tua will also have 97 overall rated wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is the fastest wide receiver in the game.

What do the rest of the stats look like from the developing gunslinger? Check out Boardroom’s Tua Tagovailoa Madden 23 rating rundown below.

Tua Tagovailoa Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 75

GENERAL: 79 Speed : 82

: 82 Acceleration : 85

: 85 Strength : 61

: 61 Agility : 79

: 79 Awareness : 79

: 79 Jumping : 72

: 72 Injury : 84

: 84 Stamina : 82

: 82 Toughness: 90 PASSING: 84 Throw Power : 86

: 86 Throw Accuracy Short : 87

: 87 Throw Accuracy Medium : 80

: 80 Throw Accuracy Deep : 84

: 84 Throw on the Run : 84

: 84 Play Action : 84

: 84 Throw Under Pressure: 85

Tua Tagovailoa Madden Rating History

Madden 22: 73

73 Madden 21: 73

