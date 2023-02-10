We welcomed the world’s most lovable, nefarious artificial intelligence construct to help our GRIDIRON ROUNDTABLE make the best possible Super Bowl LVII predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs.

No one knows anything.

Seriously, do you have any idea what’s going to happen in this Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles? You’re looking at about as close a matchup as football’s biggest night could manage to have. The point spread hasn’t budged beyond 1.5 points in favor of Philly. KC has a league MVP at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, but the Birds’ Jalen Hurts finished right behind him in second. Both teams have national fanbases that aren’t against a little travel (and a major financial life decision) to get out to Arizona for the game.

So, with the goal of actually making several Super Bowl LVII predictions that don’t deserve to die in a fire, this week’s GRIDIRON ROUNDTABLE — Shlomo Sprung, Anthony Puccio, Brett Pickert, Chuck McMahon, and Sam Dunn — couldn’t do it alone.

Rather, we called upon ChatGPT, the adorable and terrifying artificial intelligence construct created by OpenAI, to help us respond to three essential queries:

Which player or coach is participating in their last game with their team, and where do they go next? What’s the tastiest player prop bet on the board with +1000 odds or longer? If ______ has a huge game, his team is 100% winning Super Bowl LVII.

Let’s get right into Boardroom’s Super Bowl LVII predictions ahead of Sunday’s slobberknocker in the desert.

Who’s playing or coaching in their last game with their team, and what happens next?

BRETT PICKERT: The easy choice is Carlos Dunlap. He’s 33, got waived last season, and is on a one-year deal. The Chiefs need to make as much cap space as they can as the Patrick Mahomes deal ramps up.

ANTHONY PUCCIO: Eric Bienemy. Offenses have never ranked outside of the top five when he was the coordinator and play-caller. The Colts still need a head coach — and think about a team like the Ravens, who have an OC vacancy if Bieniemy simply feels like he’s done everything he wanted to do in KC and wants a change.

CHUCK McMAHON: If the Eagles can pull off the win this Sunday, expect to bid farewell to a Kelce — Jason, that is. The veteran center has spent his entire career (12 seasons) with the birds, amassing $67 million in earnings along the way. And so where’s he going? How about the couch? While he’s been clear that winning the big game won’t affect his decision to retire, the 35-year-old could decide to hang up his cleats and let his younger brother have the NFL all to himself.

SHLOMO SPRUNG: JuJu Smith-Schuster did enough in his one-year deal with the Chiefs that he could get multi-year offers elsewhere. Kansas City could justifiably go out and say ‘we can get 85% of your production elsewhere’ with some combination of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, and an external signing.

SAM DUNN: Eagles pass-rusher Brandon Graham. Unless he’s willing to take a pay cut, hitting free agency entering his age-35 season likely means a new home — or perhaps the former Michigan Wolverine will consider calling it a career if he wins a second Super Bowl ring with the Birds.

ChatGPT: “It’s difficult to predict which player or coach will be participating in their last game with their current team, as this often depends on a variety of factors, including age, performance, contract negotiations, and coaching changes. However, it’s worth noting that many NFL players and coaches have short careers, and it’s not uncommon for them to switch teams throughout their careers.

“It’s possible that a player near the end of their career may decide to retire after the Super Bowl, or a coach may move on to a different team if they are not satisfied with their current situation.”

NOTE: ChatGPT went on to suggest names like Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Bill Belichick, two of whom are already retired and one of whom is not participating in Super Bowl LVII.

What’s the tastiest player prop bet on the board with +1000 odds or longer?

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 10, 2023. Click here to read Boardroom and FanDuel’s all-encompassing prop bets bible for Super Bowl LVII.

CM: Miles Sanders to score the first Eagles TD and Travis Kelce to score the first Chiefs TD (+1800). Both are automatic in the red zone. This prop is delicious.

SD: Travis Kelce to score the first and last touchdown of the game +4700. To be fair, I’d probably still take a cheeky flier even if it was around +3500. So, why not? If anyone was gonna do it…

SS: Let’s go with each team scoring one TD and one field goal in each half at +1700. Both teams can move the ball, yet both defenses are stout enough to hold their opponents to field goal attempts. Feel free to cut me in if you win 😉

AP: Bet the game to go to OVERTIME! (+1060)

BP: Go big or go home. Miles Sanders scores the first and last TD of the game. If you think the Eagles win, this is the bet. At +5000, why not?

ChatGPT: [Mechanical buzzing and wheezing is heard as a ribbon of smoke begins to emerge from the AI’s processing core]

If _____ has a huge game, his team is 100% winning Super Bowl LVII.

AP: Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs went 6-1 in games in which the running back caught a TD. With Mahomes gimpy, the check-down man is more important than ever. That’s assuming Isiah Pacheco does his job in the run game and Travis Kelce shows out as per usual.

CM: If JuJu Smith-Schuster has a huge game, the Chiefs will absolutely win. Travis Kelce will likely see some double coverage, so it may be up to KC’s other receivers to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

SS: The Eagles’ ground game featuring Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Jalen Hurts (cheating, but whatever). They’re going to keep Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense off the field and dictate the terms of the action.

BP: Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, because that means he’s dominating the Eagles All-Pro O-line and Jones is a hard man to elude forever. That means he’s getting in the backfield and forcing Hurts into tough situations, which is what the Chiefs hope to get out of Jones.

ChatGPT: “In Super Bowl LVII, the performance of many players will likely be important in determining which team wins. However, if you’re looking for a player outside of Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts whose performance could be key to their team winning, [Travis] Kelce is another one of the top weapons in the Chiefs’ passing attack. He’s a reliable target for Mahomes and can cause problems for opposing defenses with his size and athleticism.”

NOTE: ChatGPT went on to mention Tyreek Hill, Nick Chubb, and Myles Garrett, none of whom are participating in Super Bowl LVII.

