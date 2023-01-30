Who’s winning the trophy in Glendale? Check out the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from our friends at FanDuel — and don’t forget about the linebackers!

“It’s a quarterback league,” I hear you say. “The expansion of the downfield passing game coinciding with the NFL’s implementation of spread concepts long associated primarily with the college game is simply the way of the world.”

Well, you’re not wrong, though you probably could have phrased it more simply. And as it relates to winning the NFL’s regular season MVP award, you’re almost 100% spot-on — just three non-QBs have won the AP NFL MVP award in the 21st century, with signal-callers winning the last nine in a row and 14 of the last 15.

But Super Bowl MVP? Different beast, friend. Different beast. Five of the last nine awards went to quarterbacks, but three of those were Tom Brady, which means the number of different linebackers (Malcolm Smith in XLVIII, Von Miller in 50) is only one less than the number of different QBs (Brady, Patrick Mahomes in LIV, Nick Foles in LII) to win the honor in that span.

Which brings us to this year’s big ol’ dang ol’ game in Glendale, Arizona between Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts‘ Philadelphia Eagles. If you’re going for betting value, you may consider staying away from the two quarterbacks in this year’s contest (unless you think Chad Henne is about to emerge from the KC bench to shoot lasers from his eyes, which he might).

With that in mind, take a look at the full rundown of Super Bowl LVII MVP odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

So, where’s the value? Are those numbers sufficient for you to take a flier on Haason Reddick and get the linebacker fire burning anew?

For her part, FanDuel TV’s Ali McCann has her eye on a couple of pass-catchers.

Super Bowl MVP Winners Since 2000

2000 (XXXIV): Rams QB Kurt Warner

2001 (XXXV): Ravens LB Ray Lewis

2002 (XXXVI): Patriots QB Tom Brady

2003 (XXXVII): Buccaneers S Dexter Jackson

2004 (XXXVIII): Patriots QB Tom Brady

2005 (XXXIX): Patriots WR Deion Branch

2006 (XL): Steelers WR Hines Ward

2007 (XLI): Colts QB Peyton Manning

2008 (XLII): Giants QB Eli Manning

2009 (XLIII): Steelers WR Santonio Holmes

2010 (XLIV): Saints QB Drew Brees

2011 (XLV): Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

2012 (XLVI): Giants QB Eli Manning

2013 (XLVII): Ravens QB Joe Flacco

2014 (XLVIII): Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith

2015 (XLIX): Patriots QB Tom Brady

2016 (50): Broncos LB Von Miller

2017 (LI): Patriots QB Tom Brady

2018 (LII): Eagles QB Nick Foles

2019 (LIII): Patriots WR Julian Edelman

2020 (LIV): Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

2021 (LV): Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

2022 (LVI): Rams WR Cooper Kupp

