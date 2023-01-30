Who’s winning the trophy in Glendale? Check out the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from our friends at FanDuel — and don’t forget about the linebackers!
“It’s a quarterback league,” I hear you say. “The expansion of the downfield passing game coinciding with the NFL’s implementation of spread concepts long associated primarily with the college game is simply the way of the world.”
Well, you’re not wrong, though you probably could have phrased it more simply. And as it relates to winning the NFL’s regular season MVP award, you’re almost 100% spot-on — just three non-QBs have won the AP NFL MVP award in the 21st century, with signal-callers winning the last nine in a row and 14 of the last 15.
But Super Bowl MVP? Different beast, friend. Different beast. Five of the last nine awards went to quarterbacks, but three of those were Tom Brady, which means the number of different linebackers (Malcolm Smith in XLVIII, Von Miller in 50) is only one less than the number of different QBs (Brady, Patrick Mahomes in LIV, Nick Foles in LII) to win the honor in that span.
Which brings us to this year’s big ol’ dang ol’ game in Glendale, Arizona between Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs and Jalen Hurts‘ Philadelphia Eagles. If you’re going for betting value, you may consider staying away from the two quarterbacks in this year’s contest (unless you think Chad Henne is about to emerge from the KC bench to shoot lasers from his eyes, which he might).
With that in mind, take a look at the full rundown of Super Bowl LVII MVP odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
Futures betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 30, 2023.
- Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: +110
- Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: +130
- Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: +1200
- Eagles WR AJ Brown: +1300
- Eagles WR Devonta Smith: +2400
- Eagles LB Haason Reddick: +3000
- Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon: +5000
- Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco: +5000
- Eagles RB Miles Sanders: +5000
- Eagles DT Chris Jones: +5000
- Eagles TE Dallas Goedert: +6000
- Eagles CB Darius Slay: +6000
- Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +6000
- Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: +7500
- Eagles TE Brandon Graham: +7500
- Chiefs QB Chad Henne: +10000
- Chiefs DT Nick Bolton: +10000
- Eagles LB TJ Edwards: +10000
So, where’s the value? Are those numbers sufficient for you to take a flier on Haason Reddick and get the linebacker fire burning anew?
For her part, FanDuel TV’s Ali McCann has her eye on a couple of pass-catchers.
Super Bowl MVP Winners Since 2000
- 2000 (XXXIV): Rams QB Kurt Warner
- 2001 (XXXV): Ravens LB Ray Lewis
- 2002 (XXXVI): Patriots QB Tom Brady
- 2003 (XXXVII): Buccaneers S Dexter Jackson
- 2004 (XXXVIII): Patriots QB Tom Brady
- 2005 (XXXIX): Patriots WR Deion Branch
- 2006 (XL): Steelers WR Hines Ward
- 2007 (XLI): Colts QB Peyton Manning
- 2008 (XLII): Giants QB Eli Manning
- 2009 (XLIII): Steelers WR Santonio Holmes
- 2010 (XLIV): Saints QB Drew Brees
- 2011 (XLV): Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
- 2012 (XLVI): Giants QB Eli Manning
- 2013 (XLVII): Ravens QB Joe Flacco
- 2014 (XLVIII): Seahawks LB Malcolm Smith
- 2015 (XLIX): Patriots QB Tom Brady
- 2016 (50): Broncos LB Von Miller
- 2017 (LI): Patriots QB Tom Brady
- 2018 (LII): Eagles QB Nick Foles
- 2019 (LIII): Patriots WR Julian Edelman
- 2020 (LIV): Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
- 2021 (LV): Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
- 2022 (LVI): Rams WR Cooper Kupp
Read More:
Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Hurts & Mahomes Against the World
Who’s winning the trophy in Glendale? Check out the latest Super Bowl MVP odds from our friends at FanDuel — and don’t forget about the linebackers! “It’s a quarterback league,” I hear you say….
SoleSavy Launches COLLECT App
“Our mission was to create a sneaker marketplace built for collectors, not resellers,” SoleSavy Co-Founder and CEO Dejan Pralica says….
Read More:
- Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Hurts & Mahomes Against the World
- SoleSavy Launches COLLECT App
- San Francisco 49ers Offseason: The Quarterback Carousel & Salary Cap Tetris
- Boardroom Q&A: Dayna Lynne North is Telling Black Stories From a Black Lens
- Sorare and the Premier League Link for Multi-Year Partnership