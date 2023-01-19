Who’s the highest-paid player on the Philadelphia roster? What are the cap implications? Here’s what you need to know about this season’s Eagles contracts.

The early returns on the Nick Sirianni era have been encouraging in Philly. Two playoff appearances in two years, most recently in the form of an NFC East division title and the conference’s No. 1 seed is nothing to sneeze at, and the ascension of phenom quarterback Jalen Hurts to an MVP level has one and all across Eastern PA feeling the Brotherly Love.

But of course, the signal-caller is eligible for a massive contract extension from the Eagles starting this offseason.

That means Howie Roseman’s front office stands to have an exciting spring and summer ahead of it as the roster construction jigsaw puzzle grows more complicated, but also more intriguing.

So, before the extension fireworks, what are the team’s biggest contracts for the 2022 season? Who carries the biggest contract in Philly here and now? Boardroom has all your Eagles salary cap particulars, as well as a look-ahead to the 2023 campaign.

Eagles Salary Cap 2022: Inside the Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac. Reflects a hard cap of $208.2 million.

So, are the Eagles over the salary cap? Check out their full spending breakdown as of Jan. 20, 2023:

Active contracts: $145,032,508

Dead cap money: $64,487,877

Total salary cap usage: $218,759,743

Salary cap space: $5,640,257

Philadelphia Eagles Contracts 2022: The Top 10

Includes the 10 largest active Eagles contracts by total value. All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Contract : 4 years, $100,000,000

: 4 years, $100,000,000 2022 salary : $24,220,000

: $24,220,000 Free agency: 2027

NOTE: Brown’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

2. OT Lane Johnson

Contract : 4 years, $72,000,000

: 4 years, $72,000,000 2022 salary : $13,195,000

: $13,195,000 Free agency: 2026

🦅 10 games without allowing a single pressure

🦅 0 QB hits allowed



PFF's Best Offensive Lineman: Lane Johnson

3. OT Jordan Maitala

Contract : 4 years, $64,000,000

: 4 years, $64,000,000 2022 salary : $8,000,000

: $8,000,000 Free agency: 2026

NOTE: Maitala’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

4. TE Dallas Goedert

Contract : 4 years, $57,000,000

: 4 years, $57,000,000 2022 salary : $4,250,660

: $4,250,660 Free agency: 2026

NOTE: Goedert’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

5. CB Darius Slay

Contract : 3 years, $50,050,000

: 3 years, $50,050,000 2022 salary : $16,500,000

: $16,500,000 Free agency: 2024

6. OLB Haason Reddick

Contract : 3 years, $45,000,000

: 3 years, $45,000,000 2022 salary : $15,250,000

: $15,250,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Reddick’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

7. DE Josh Sweat

Contract : 3 years, $40,000,000

: 3 years, $40,000,000 2022 salary : $4,000,000

: $4,000,000 Free agency: 2025

NOTE: Sweat’s contract includes a potential out after the 2024 season.

8. CB Avonte Maddox

Contract : 3 years, $22,500,000

: 3 years, $22,500,000 2022 salary : $3,500,000

: $3,500,000 Free agency: 2025

Contract : 4 years, $20,141,390

: 4 years, $20,141,390 2022 salary : $1,575,518

: $1,575,518 Free agency: 2025 or 2026

NOTE: Smith’s rookie contract includes a fifth-year team option for 2026.

10. K Jake Elliott

Contract : 5 years, $19,308,100

: 5 years, $19,308,100 2022 salary : $4,000,000

: $4,000,000 Free agency: 2025

2023 Eagles Free Agents

Philadelphia Eagles Salary Cap 2023: Looking Ahead

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac following Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. Reflects an estimated 2023 hard cap of $225 million.

Active contracts: $192,839,463

Dead cap money: $27,389,571

Total salary cap usage: $220,229,034

Salary cap space: $10,204,438

