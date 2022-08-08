Highest-paid Kickers & Punters in the NFL in 2022

Who’s the highest-paid kicker in the NFL? Who takes top honors among punters — and which position gets paid more overall? Let’s crunch the numbers.
On Aug. 8, the Baltimore Ravens handed Justin Tucker the biggest contract ever signed by an NFL kicker: four years and $24 million, which also reportedly includes a record $17.5 million guaranteed. But the deal doesn’t kick in until after the 2023 season — which got us thinking about just where the ultra-accurate Tucker’s salary ranks among players at his position right here, right now in 2022.
So, who are the highest-paid kickers in the NFL, anyway? And while we’re at it, what about the highest-paid NFL punters, too?
You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.
Click here to read Boardroom’s overview of the highest-paid NFL players of 2022 overall.
Highest-paid Kickers in the NFL
All dollar figures via Spotrac.
1. Chris Boswell, Steelers: $9,760,000
- Contract: 4 years, $20,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $12,500,000
- Free agency: 2027
2. Younghoe Koo, Falcons: $8,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $24,250,000
- Guaranteed money: $11,500,000
- Free agency: 2027
t-3. Robbie Gould, 49ers: $4,000,000
- Contract: 2 years, $7,250,000
- Guaranteed money: $7,250,000
- Free agency: 2023
t-3. Jake Elliott, Eagles: $4,000,000
- Contract: 5 years, $19,308,100
- Guaranteed money: $10,155,000
- Free agency: 2025
t-3. Jason Myers, Seahawks: $4,000,000
- Contract: 4 years, $15,450,000
- Guaranteed money: $7,000,000
- Free agency: 2023
t-6. Graham Gano, Giants: $3,750,000
- Contract: 3 years, $14,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $9,500,000
- Free agency: 2024
t-6. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers: $3,750,000
- Contract: 3 years, $12,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $6,250,000
- Free agency: 2024
8. Wil Lutz, Saints: $3,650,000
- Contract: 5 years, $20,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $9,200,000
- Free agency: 2024
9. Matt Prater, Cardinals: $3,575,000
- Contract: 2 years, $6,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $3,775,000
- Free agency: 2023
10. Kai Fairbairn, Texans: $3,550,000
- Contract: 4 years, $17,650,000
- Guaranteed money: $9,000,000
- Free agency: 2024
11. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers: $3,520,000
- Contract: 3 years, $9,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $4,650,000
- Free agency: 2025
12. Justin Tucker, Ravens: $3,500,000
- Contract: 4 years, $20,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $17,500,000
- Free agency: 2028
NOTE: Justin Tucker’s record-setting four-year, $24,000,000 contract extension begins with the 2024 season.
13. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: $3,494,118
- Contract: 5 years, $20,275,000
- Guaranteed money: $9,100,000
- Free agency: 2025
14. Daniel Carlson, Raiders: $3,434,445
- Contract: 4 years, $18,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $10,134,001
- Free agency: 2026
15. Mason Crosby, Packers: $3,400,000
- Contract: 3 years, $12,900,000
- Guaranteed money: $3,950,000
- Free agency: 2023
Highest-paid Punters in the NFL
1. Jake Bailey, Patriots: $4,500,000
- Contract: 3 years, $9,139,000
- Guaranteed money: $6,275,000
- Free agency: 2026
2. Bryan Anger, Cowboys: $3,800,000
- Contract: 3 years, $9,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $5,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
3. Johnny Hekker, Panthers: $3,120,000
- Contract: 3 years, $7,620,000
- Guaranteed money: $4,870,000
- Free agency: 2025
4. Michael Dickson, Seahawks: $3,083,059
- Contract: 4 years, $14,700,000
- Guaranteed money: $7,500,000
- Free agency: 2026
5. Cameron Johnston, Texans: $2,500,000
- Contract: 3 years, $8,000,00
- Guaranteed money: $3,000,000
- Free agency: 2024
6. Tress Way, Commanders: $2,476,176
- Contract: 4 years, $13,650,000
- Guaranteed money: $4,850,000
- Free agency: 2025
7. Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts: $2,345,000
- Contract: 4 years, $11,600,000
- Guaranteed money: $5,000,000
- Free agency: 2024
8. Sam Martin, Broncos: $2,250,000
- Contract: 3 years, $7,050,000
- Guaranteed money: $2,000,000
- Free agency: 2023
9. Brett Kern, Titans: $2,200,000
- Contract: 4 years, $12,560,000
- Guaranteed money: $4,000,000
- Free agency: 2023
10. Pat O’Donnell, Packers: $2,100,000
- Contract: 2 years, $4,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $950,000
- Free agency: 2024
11. Logan Cooke, Jaguars: $2,080,000
- Contract: 4 years, $12,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $3,000,000
- Free agency: 2026
12. Kevin Huber, Bengals: $1,850,000
- Contract: 1 year, $1,850,000
- Guaranteed money: $152,500
- Free agency: 2023
13. AJ Cole, Raiders: $1,600,000
- Contract: 4 years, $12,000,000
- Guaranteed money: $5,600,000
- Free agency: 2026
t-14. Andy Lee, Cardinals: $1,500,000
- Contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $750,000
- Free agency: 2023
t-14. Corey Bojorquez, Browns: $1,500,000
- Contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
- Guaranteed money: $1,250,000
- Free agency: 2023