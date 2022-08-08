Highest-paid Kickers & Punters in the NFL in 2022

Who’s the highest-paid kicker in the NFL? Who takes top honors among punters — and which position gets paid more overall? Let’s crunch the numbers.

On Aug. 8, the Baltimore Ravens handed Justin Tucker the biggest contract ever signed by an NFL kicker: four years and $24 million, which also reportedly includes a record $17.5 million guaranteed. But the deal doesn’t kick in until after the 2023 season — which got us thinking about just where the ultra-accurate Tucker’s salary ranks among players at his position right here, right now in 2022.

So, who are the highest-paid kickers in the NFL, anyway? And while we’re at it, what about the highest-paid NFL punters, too?

You have salary questions, Boardroom has salary answers.

Highest-paid Kickers in the NFL

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

1. Chris Boswell, Steelers: $9,760,000

Contract : 4 years, $20,000,000

: 4 years, $20,000,000 Guaranteed money : $12,500,000

: $12,500,000 Free agency: 2027

2. Younghoe Koo, Falcons: $8,000,000

Contract : 5 years, $24,250,000

: 5 years, $24,250,000 Guaranteed money : $11,500,000

: $11,500,000 Free agency: 2027

t-3. Robbie Gould, 49ers: $4,000,000

Contract : 2 years, $7,250,000

: 2 years, $7,250,000 Guaranteed money : $7,250,000

: $7,250,000 Free agency: 2023

t-3. Jake Elliott, Eagles: $4,000,000

Contract : 5 years, $19,308,100

: 5 years, $19,308,100 Guaranteed money : $10,155,000

: $10,155,000 Free agency: 2025

t-3. Jason Myers, Seahawks: $4,000,000

Contract : 4 years, $15,450,000

: 4 years, $15,450,000 Guaranteed money : $7,000,000

: $7,000,000 Free agency: 2023

t-6. Graham Gano, Giants: $3,750,000

Contract : 3 years, $14,000,000

: 3 years, $14,000,000 Guaranteed money : $9,500,000

: $9,500,000 Free agency: 2024

t-6. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers: $3,750,000

Contract : 3 years, $12,000,000

: 3 years, $12,000,000 Guaranteed money : $6,250,000

: $6,250,000 Free agency: 2024

8. Wil Lutz, Saints: $3,650,000

Contract : 5 years, $20,500,000

: 5 years, $20,500,000 Guaranteed money : $9,200,000

: $9,200,000 Free agency: 2024

9. Matt Prater, Cardinals: $3,575,000

Contract : 2 years, $6,500,000

: 2 years, $6,500,000 Guaranteed money : $3,775,000

: $3,775,000 Free agency: 2023

10. Kai Fairbairn, Texans: $3,550,000

Contract : 4 years, $17,650,000

: 4 years, $17,650,000 Guaranteed money : $9,000,000

: $9,000,000 Free agency: 2024

11. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers: $3,520,000

Contract : 3 years, $9,000,000

: 3 years, $9,000,000 Guaranteed money : $4,650,000

: $4,650,000 Free agency: 2025

12. Justin Tucker, Ravens: $3,500,000

Contract : 4 years, $20,000,000

: 4 years, $20,000,000 Guaranteed money : $17,500,000

: $17,500,000 Free agency: 2028

NOTE: Justin Tucker’s record-setting four-year, $24,000,000 contract extension begins with the 2024 season.

Justin Tucker is the NFL's most accurate FG kicker ever (91.061%).



He owns the longest FG ever at 66 yards (to win a game as time expired).



He's made 57 straight FGs in the fourth quarter/overtime.



He's *never* missed a kick in the final minute of regulation.



A machine. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 8, 2022

13. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: $3,494,118

Contract : 5 years, $20,275,000

: 5 years, $20,275,000 Guaranteed money : $9,100,000

: $9,100,000 Free agency: 2025

14. Daniel Carlson, Raiders: $3,434,445

Contract : 4 years, $18,000,000

: 4 years, $18,000,000 Guaranteed money : $10,134,001

: $10,134,001 Free agency: 2026

15. Mason Crosby, Packers: $3,400,000

Contract : 3 years, $12,900,000

: 3 years, $12,900,000 Guaranteed money : $3,950,000

: $3,950,000 Free agency: 2023

Highest-paid Punters in the NFL

1. Jake Bailey, Patriots: $4,500,000

Contract : 3 years, $9,139,000

: 3 years, $9,139,000 Guaranteed money : $6,275,000

: $6,275,000 Free agency: 2026

2. Bryan Anger, Cowboys: $3,800,000

Contract : 3 years, $9,000,000

: 3 years, $9,000,000 Guaranteed money : $5,000,000

: $5,000,000 Free agency: 2025

3. Johnny Hekker, Panthers: $3,120,000

Contract : 3 years, $7,620,000

: 3 years, $7,620,000 Guaranteed money : $4,870,000

: $4,870,000 Free agency: 2025

Lowest rate of returns allowed among Punters since 2019



🥇 Jake Bailey: 30.0%

🥈 Johnny Hekker: 31.1%

🥉 Corey Bojorquez: 31.6% pic.twitter.com/zbES7nzklh — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) August 1, 2022

4. Michael Dickson, Seahawks: $3,083,059

Contract : 4 years, $14,700,000

: 4 years, $14,700,000 Guaranteed money : $7,500,000

: $7,500,000 Free agency: 2026

5. Cameron Johnston, Texans: $2,500,000

Contract : 3 years, $8,000,00

: 3 years, $8,000,00 Guaranteed money : $3,000,000

: $3,000,000 Free agency: 2024

6. Tress Way, Commanders: $2,476,176

Contract : 4 years, $13,650,000

: 4 years, $13,650,000 Guaranteed money : $4,850,000

: $4,850,000 Free agency: 2025

7. Rigoberto Sanchez, Colts: $2,345,000

Contract : 4 years, $11,600,000

: 4 years, $11,600,000 Guaranteed money : $5,000,000

: $5,000,000 Free agency: 2024

8. Sam Martin, Broncos: $2,250,000

Contract : 3 years, $7,050,000

: 3 years, $7,050,000 Guaranteed money : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Free agency: 2023

9. Brett Kern, Titans: $2,200,000

Contract : 4 years, $12,560,000

: 4 years, $12,560,000 Guaranteed money : $4,000,000

: $4,000,000 Free agency: 2023

10. Pat O’Donnell, Packers: $2,100,000

Contract : 2 years, $4,000,000

: 2 years, $4,000,000 Guaranteed money : $950,000

: $950,000 Free agency: 2024

11. Logan Cooke, Jaguars: $2,080,000

Contract : 4 years, $12,000,000

: 4 years, $12,000,000 Guaranteed money : $3,000,000

: $3,000,000 Free agency: 2026

12. Kevin Huber, Bengals: $1,850,000

Contract : 1 year, $1,850,000

: 1 year, $1,850,000 Guaranteed money : $152,500

: $152,500 Free agency: 2023

13. AJ Cole, Raiders: $1,600,000

Contract : 4 years, $12,000,000

: 4 years, $12,000,000 Guaranteed money : $5,600,000

: $5,600,000 Free agency: 2026

t-14. Andy Lee, Cardinals: $1,500,000

Contract : 1 year, $1,500,000

: 1 year, $1,500,000 Guaranteed money : $750,000

: $750,000 Free agency: 2023

t-14. Corey Bojorquez, Browns: $1,500,000