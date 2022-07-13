Is any brand more definitely Western Pennsylvania than Heinz? The iconic food processing giant was founded in Sharpsburg, mere stumbling distance from Pittsburgh, and nothing could have made more sense than Heinz buying the naming rights for the stadium that housed the Steelers back in 2001, the year of its opening. As Heinz Field tenants, the Black and Gold won three AFC titles and two Super Bowls.

But good, bad, or indifferent, that era is over. This week brought news of a Heinz Field name change after the company’s venue naming rights sponsorship expired. Welcome, yinzers, to Acrisure Stadium.

Heinz is a household name, and one with Allegheny roots besides. Can Acrisure say the same for itself? The truth is more complicated than a simple yes or no. Let’s get to the bottom of this by establishing just what this company is and what it actually does.