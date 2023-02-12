Darius Slay Contract & Salary Breakdown

One of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, Darius Slay has held up his end of the bargain in Philadelphia. Boardroom breaks down his contract.

Back in March 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired cornerback Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions for a third-round pick (No. 85 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 166). Immediately after the move, Philadelphia made him the highest-paid CB (by base salary) in all of football, at the time surpassing Byron Jones — now tied with Los Angeles’ Jalen Ramsey.

A couple of years later, the Eagles’ investment has paid off tremendously as they boast one of the best postseason defenses entering Super Bowl LVII. There’s little doubt Slay will have his hands full against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, but it’s worth noting that in its two postseason games against the Giants and 49ers, Philly’s defense ranks No. 1 for yards allowed (195.5), passing yards (95.5), and points per game (7.0). Granted, the Eagles played a cinderella team in the Giants, who don’t have a true WR1, and then faced a Niners team who didn’t have a starting QB.

All said, Slay is the glue that keeps the defense together, one that also led the NFL in sacks (70) and finished with 17 interceptions (third in the NFL) in 2022. Known as Big Play Slay, the CB has five Pro Bowl nods — two of which have come in three seasons with Philadelphia. Throughout his 10-year career with the Lions and Birds, Slay’s grabbed 26 interceptions for four defensive TDs.

“Obviously, it took a couple years to get there to where we are now,” Fletcher Cox said. “But you gotta appreciate Slay. He’s been one of the best at his position for a long time and it means a lot to me, it means a lot to him and all his other teammates. Just so proud of him.”

All this said, let’s take a look at what the Eagles’ defensive captain’s beefy contract looks like.

Darius Slay Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 3

Total value: $50,050,000

Average annual value: $16,683,333

2022 Salary: $16,500,000

Total guaranteed money: $30,050,000

Free agency: 2024

Darius Slay Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $25,257,538

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $32,028,818

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2023: $104,489,394

