A fast start quickly made them a trendy Super Bowl pick — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the full list of Eagles free agents for 2023.

The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles reached unprecedented heights under Doug Pederson, parlaying a 13-3 record in the regular season into an NFC championship and their first-ever Super Bowl title. Now, they’re on pace to do it every bit as big — if not bigger — in Year 2 under Nick Sirianni.

The only NFL team to emerge out of Week 4 unbeaten, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are showing us just how high they can fly, and we learned beyond all reasonable doubt that they’re truly in win-now mode thanks to a trade deadline performance that saw them land three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher defensive end Robert Quinn. But whether or not Philly wins the big one this year, they’re likely to be able to run it back with just about every one of their core pieces.

With that in mind, what does the upcoming offseason look like for this team? Let’s take a look at the impending Eagles free agents on their active roster.

2022 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included; the Eagles do not have any restricted free agents or contract options for 2023. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.

Unrestricted free agents

1. DT Fletcher Cox

Age : 31

: 31 Expiring contract : 1 year, $14,000,000

: 1 year, $14,000,000 2022 salary: $14,000,000

2. DE Robert Quinn

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 5 years, $70,000,000

: 5 years, $70,000,000 2022 salary: $12,215,555

NOTE: As noted by NFL insider Albert Breer, the Eagles only owe the veteran minimum salary to Robert Quinn ($684,444) following his trade from Chicago.

Source: The Bears are picking $7.1 million of DE Robert Quinn’s remaining salary for the season. That means the Eagles will pay him a little more than $700K (the vet minimum) for the rest of the year. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 26, 2022

3. DE Brandon Graham

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 3 years, $40,000,000

: 3 years, $40,000,000 2022 salary: $7,500,000

4. DT Javon Hargrave

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 3 years, $39,000,000

: 3 years, $39,000,000 2022 salary: $13,000,000

5. T Jason Kelce

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 1 year, $11,250,000

: 1 year, $11,250,000 2022 salary: $11,250,000

NOTE: OverTheCap notes that Kelce has $4.25 million on the books for 2023 “a placeholder in the event that Kelce retires or is released.”

6. CB James Bradberry

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $7,250,000

: 1 year, $7,250,000 2022 salary: $7,250,000

7. G Isaac Seumalo

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 3 years, $15,918,000

: 3 years, $15,918,000 2022 salary: $5,650,000

8. T Andre Dillard

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 4 years, $12,370,584

: 4 years, $12,370,584 2022 salary: $2,181,898

9. LB Kyzir White

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

10. LB T.J. Edwards

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,200,000

: 1 year, $2,200,000 2022 salary: $2,200,000

11. RB Boston Scott

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,750,000

: 1 year, $1,750,000 2022 salary: $1,750,000

12. WR Zach Pascal

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,500,000

: 1 year, $1,500,000 2022 salary: $1,500,000

13. RB Miles Sanders

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $5,350,175

: 4 years, $5,350,175 2022 salary: $1,224,569

14. LS Rick Lovato

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $990,000

: 1 year, $990,000 2022 salary: $990,000

15. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,304,100

: 4 years, $3,304,100 2022 salary: $2,540,000

16. G Iosua Opeta

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,525,000

: 2 years, $1,525,000 2022 salary: $965,000

17. QB Gardner Minshew

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $5,171,582

: 4 years, $5,171,582 2022 salary: $2,540,000

18. S Marcus Epps

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,688,116

: 4 years, $2,688,116 2022 salary: $965,000

Eagles 2022 Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $141,407,856

Dead cap money: $61,576,757

Total salary cap usage: $213,985,840

Salary cap space: $10,414,160

Read More: