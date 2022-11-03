A fast start quickly made them a trendy Super Bowl pick — but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the full list of Eagles free agents for 2023.
The 2017 Philadelphia Eagles reached unprecedented heights under Doug Pederson, parlaying a 13-3 record in the regular season into an NFC championship and their first-ever Super Bowl title. Now, they’re on pace to do it every bit as big — if not bigger — in Year 2 under Nick Sirianni.
The only NFL team to emerge out of Week 4 unbeaten, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are showing us just how high they can fly, and we learned beyond all reasonable doubt that they’re truly in win-now mode thanks to a trade deadline performance that saw them land three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher defensive end Robert Quinn. But whether or not Philly wins the big one this year, they’re likely to be able to run it back with just about every one of their core pieces.
With that in mind, what does the upcoming offseason look like for this team? Let’s take a look at the impending Eagles free agents on their active roster.
2022 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
NOTE: Exclusive rights free agents will not be included; the Eagles do not have any restricted free agents or contract options for 2023. All contract and salary info via Spotrac.
Unrestricted free agents
1. DT Fletcher Cox
- Age: 31
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $14,000,000
- 2022 salary: $14,000,000
2. DE Robert Quinn
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 5 years, $70,000,000
- 2022 salary: $12,215,555
NOTE: As noted by NFL insider Albert Breer, the Eagles only owe the veteran minimum salary to Robert Quinn ($684,444) following his trade from Chicago.
3. DE Brandon Graham
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $40,000,000
- 2022 salary: $7,500,000
4. DT Javon Hargrave
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $39,000,000
- 2022 salary: $13,000,000
5. T Jason Kelce
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $11,250,000
- 2022 salary: $11,250,000
NOTE: OverTheCap notes that Kelce has $4.25 million on the books for 2023 “a placeholder in the event that Kelce retires or is released.”
6. CB James Bradberry
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $7,250,000
- 2022 salary: $7,250,000
7. G Isaac Seumalo
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $15,918,000
- 2022 salary: $5,650,000
8. T Andre Dillard
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $12,370,584
- 2022 salary: $2,181,898
9. LB Kyzir White
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,000,000
10. LB T.J. Edwards
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,200,000
- 2022 salary: $2,200,000
11. RB Boston Scott
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,750,000
- 2022 salary: $1,750,000
12. WR Zach Pascal
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,500,000
- 2022 salary: $1,500,000
13. RB Miles Sanders
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $5,350,175
- 2022 salary: $1,224,569
14. LS Rick Lovato
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $990,000
- 2022 salary: $990,000
15. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- Age: 24
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,304,100
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
16. G Iosua Opeta
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,525,000
- 2022 salary: $965,000
17. QB Gardner Minshew
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $5,171,582
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
18. S Marcus Epps
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,688,116
- 2022 salary: $965,000
Eagles 2022 Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $141,407,856
Dead cap money: $61,576,757
Total salary cap usage: $213,985,840
Salary cap space: $10,414,160
