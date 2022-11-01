NFL Trade Deadline 2022: The Best Players on the Move

What are the biggest NFL trades shaping the second half of the season? Check out Boardroom’s full 2022 NFL trade deadline tracker.
Did you find it difficult to picture Christian McCaffrey in an NFL uniform devoid of Panther blue? Did you consider Roquan Smith a canonical Monster of Midway? Did you think Brian Daboll was going to come around on this Kadarius Toney guy?
Folks, get all that mess out of your system. It’s 2022 NFL trade deadline season.
As we rush toward the proper deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Boardroom is keeping tabs on all the biggest names changing teams around the league, from CMC’s relocation to the Bay to Robert Quinn’s switcheroo to football’s last unbeaten team and beyond.
Check out our 2022 NFL trade deadline tracker below.
NFL Trades 2022: Biggest Deals of the Deadline
Vikings-Lions TJ Hockenson trade (Nov. 1)
VIKINGS GET:
- TE TJ Hockenson
- 2023 4th-round pick
- Conditional 2024 4th-round pick
LIONS GET:
- 2023 2nd-round pick
- 2024 3rd-round pick
*Terms reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Ravens-Bears Roquan Smith trade (Oct. 31)
RAVENS GET:
- LB Roquan Smith
BEARS GET:
- LB A.J. Klein
- 2023 2nd-round pick
- 2023 5th-round pick
Chiefs-Giants Kadarius Toney trade (Oct. 27)
CHIEFS GET:
GIANTS GET:
- 2023 3rd-round pick
- 2023 6th-round pick
Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn trade (Oct. 26)
EAGLES GET:
- DE Robert Quinn
BEARS GET:
- 2023 4th-round pick
Cowboys-Raiders Jonathan Hankins trade (Oct. 25)
COWBOYS GET:
- DT Johnathan Hankins
- 2024 7th-round pick
RAIDERS GET:
- 2023 6th-round pick
Jets-Jaguars James Robinson trade (Oct. 24)
JETS GET:
- RB James Robinson
JAGUARS GET:
- 2023 6th-round pick
NOTE: If Robinson records at least 260 rushing yards as a member of the Jets — giving him 600 for the season — the draft pick they sent to Jacksonville becomes a fifth-rounder.
49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade (Oct. 20)
49ERS GET:
PANTHERS GET:
- 2023 2nd-round pick
- 2023 3rd-round pick
- 2023 4th-round pick
- 2024 5th-round pick
Click here to read Boardroom’s commentary on how the Panthers can move on from Christian McCaffrey.
