NFL Trade Deadline 2022: The Best Players on the Move

Superstar RB Christian McCaffrey headed to the 49ers in October for a package of draft picks. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

What are the biggest NFL trades shaping the second half of the season? Check out Boardroom’s full 2022 NFL trade deadline tracker.

Did you find it difficult to picture Christian McCaffrey in an NFL uniform devoid of Panther blue? Did you consider Roquan Smith a canonical Monster of Midway? Did you think Brian Daboll was going to come around on this Kadarius Toney guy?

Folks, get all that mess out of your system. It’s 2022 NFL trade deadline season.

As we rush toward the proper deadline of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Boardroom is keeping tabs on all the biggest names changing teams around the league, from CMC’s relocation to the Bay to Robert Quinn’s switcheroo to football’s last unbeaten team and beyond.

Check out our 2022 NFL trade deadline tracker below.

NFL Trades 2022: Biggest Deals of the Deadline

Vikings-Lions TJ Hockenson trade (Nov. 1)

VIKINGS GET:

TE TJ Hockenson

2023 4th-round pick

Conditional 2024 4th-round pick

LIONS GET:

2023 2nd-round pick

2024 3rd-round pick

*Terms reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens-Bears Roquan Smith trade (Oct. 31)

RAVENS GET:

LB Roquan Smith

BEARS GET:

LB A.J. Klein

2023 2nd-round pick

2023 5th-round pick

Chiefs-Giants Kadarius Toney trade (Oct. 27)

CHIEFS GET:

GIANTS GET:

2023 3rd-round pick

2023 6th-round pick

Kadarius Toney led all Giants’ receivers in his rookie year with 39 receptions for 420 yards in 10 games.



For a Chiefs team relying heavily on Travis Kelce, Toney’s a good low-risk, high-reward option for KChttps://t.co/iJh4QlH9GR via @boardroom — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 31, 2022

Eagles-Bears Robert Quinn trade (Oct. 26)

EAGLES GET:

DE Robert Quinn

BEARS GET:

2023 4th-round pick

The Dolphins turned Minkah Fitzpatrick and Laremy Tunsil into three first round picks, a second and a sixth.



The Jets turned Jamal Adams into two firsts and a third.



The Bears turned Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn into two seconds, two fourths and a sixth. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) November 1, 2022

Cowboys-Raiders Jonathan Hankins trade (Oct. 25)

COWBOYS GET:

DT Johnathan Hankins

2024 7th-round pick

RAIDERS GET:

2023 6th-round pick

Jets-Jaguars James Robinson trade (Oct. 24)

JETS GET:

RB James Robinson

JAGUARS GET:

2023 6th-round pick

NOTE: If Robinson records at least 260 rushing yards as a member of the Jets — giving him 600 for the season — the draft pick they sent to Jacksonville becomes a fifth-rounder.

49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade (Oct. 20)

49ERS GET:

The 49ers pose threats few other teams can — a great defense and two dual-threat superstars in Deebo and McCaffrey.



On the trade, who it benefits most, the $, and how Super Bowl odds have shifted since preseason ⤵️https://t.co/DjZsDPGf4u via @boardroom — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 31, 2022

PANTHERS GET:

2023 2nd-round pick

2023 3rd-round pick

2023 4th-round pick

2024 5th-round pick

Click here to read Boardroom’s commentary on how the Panthers can move on from Christian McCaffrey.

