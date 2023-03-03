About Boardroom

NFT March 3, 2023
NFT Sales Roundup: Top Sewer Pass Sold for $1.6M

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from Bored Ape Yacht Club, Silvergate Capital, Azuki, and more.

NFT sales volume is down this week, with sales for blue-chip projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Otherdeed, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club taking a big dive.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that over 594,000 buyers spent over $187.1 million on NFTs in the past seven days, down nearly 37% compared to the previous week. NFT activity is up 3% overall, with roughly 1.7 million transactions going through between Feb. 24 and March 3. Once again, Yuga Labs-focused sales brought in the most this week.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Ethereum (-41%) and Solana (-16%) sales are down this week, with the blockchains attracting $153.1 million and $14.5 million, respectively.
  • Doodles (-78%) and Moonbirds (-74%) sales are drastically down, with the projects attracting $972,565 and $1.3 million, respectively.
  • ImmutableX (+6%) and Cardano (+11%) sales are up, with the blockchains attracting $6.1 million and $2.3 million, respectively.
  • For the first time in a long time, Yuga Labs’ projects didn’t dominate top NFT sales, even though BAYC still reigns superior.
  • Fan token sales are down nearly 15%, with the market bringing in $686.1 million. Some of the top-selling fan tokens include SANTOS FC ($127.4 million), FC Porto ($125.8 million), and Lazio ($75.4 million).

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $10.5 million (-60%)
  • MG Land: $9.4 million (+31%)
  • Sewer Pass: $8.1 million (-13%)
  • Momoguro: Holoself: $7.9 million (0%)
  • Otherdeed: $5.3 million (-51%)

More NFT and crypto news:

  • Silvergate Capital’s stock took a plunge after the crypto bank delayed its annual report and admitted that its business might not be as viable as it expected. Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, and other crypto exchanges dropped Silvergate as their banking partner.
  • While all of Yuga Labs’ top NFT collections are trading in the red this week, the Web3 giant is preparing to launch a Bitcoin-based project called TwelveFold.
  • RTFKT launched a new partnership with Ledger that includes a capsule collection of Ledger products and educational programming.
  • Disgraced FTX co-founder and former director of engineering Nishad Singh finally pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to testify against former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Top NFT Sales of the Week

Sewer Pass #21915 sold for $1.6 million (1,000 WETH) on Feb. 27. This NFT was awarded to pro gamer Mongraal after he achieved the top score in Yuga Labs’ Dookey Dash game.
Autoglyph #335 sold for $400,349 (250 WETH) on Feb. 24.
Azuki #2904 sold for over $350,000 (220 ETH) on Feb. 26.
Bored Ape #7114 sold for $188,321 (114.95 ETH) on Feb. 26.
CryptoPunk #4456 sold for $182,261 (110 ETH) on March 1.

Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.