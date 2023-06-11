NFT Sales Roundup: Bored Ape Sales Are Back on the Rise

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from PepeAI, DeGods, Azuki, Doodles, and more.
There were multiple seven-figure NFT sales this week. Let’s jump into the numbers.
CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 117,900 buyers spent over $184.7 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume up about 9% compared to the previous week. NFT transactions are down nearly 10% overall, with roughly 2.2 million transactions going through between June 2 and 9. Bored Ape Yacht Club sales are back on the rise, along with other blue-chip NFT projects like Azuki, DeGods, and Sorare.
NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:
- Ethereum (+16.2%), Bitcoin (+4%), and Mythos Chain (+21.6%) sales are up this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $115.2 million, $29.2 million, and $8.7 million in activity.
- DeGods sales are up 66.5%, with the project seeing $3.5 million in sales across 185 transactions.
- Solana and Polygon sales are down roughly 5% each, with the projects respectively attracting $8.6 million and $6.5 million in activity.
- Bored Ape Yacht Club is back on top and trading in the green across the board, including sales (+71.8%), transactions (+63.4%), buyers (27.5%), and sellers (+20%).
Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:
- Bored Ape Yacht Club: $17.9 million (+71.8%)
- Azuki: $11.5 million (+10.5%)
- Uncategorized Ordinals: $10.9 million (+1.9%)
- DMarket: $8.7 million (+21.8%)
- Gods Unchained Cards: $5.9 million (+2.6%)
More recent NFT and crypto news:
- The SEC sued Binance and Coinbase this week, but the lawsuits have a lot of differentiating factors you should know about.
- Bored Ape #2758 inked a movie deal with Pirexia Films and will star in a film slated for release in January 2024. The holder behind the star NFT will also receive a salary equivalent to that of a Screen Actors Guild member.
- Doodles is partnering with CAMP stores to launch its first retail and entertainment experience this summer in stores across LA, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, and more.