NFT June 11, 2023
Michelai Graham
NFT Sales Roundup: Bored Ape Sales Are Back on the Rise

The latest edition of Boardroom’s NFT Sales Roundup includes updates from PepeAI, DeGods, Azuki, Doodles, and more.

There were multiple seven-figure NFT sales this week. Let’s jump into the numbers.

CryptoSlam’s data shows that roughly 117,900 buyers spent over $184.7 million on NFTs in the past seven days, with NFT sales volume up about 9% compared to the previous week. NFT transactions are down nearly 10% overall, with roughly 2.2 million transactions going through between June 2 and 9. Bored Ape Yacht Club sales are back on the rise, along with other blue-chip NFT projects like Azuki, DeGods, and Sorare.

NFT sales and blockchain volume changes over the past week, per CryptoSlam:

  • Ethereum (+16.2%), Bitcoin (+4%), and Mythos Chain (+21.6%) sales are up this week, with the blockchains respectively attracting $115.2 million, $29.2 million, and $8.7 million in activity.
  • DeGods sales are up 66.5%, with the project seeing $3.5 million in sales across 185 transactions.
  • Solana and Polygon sales are down roughly 5% each, with the projects respectively attracting $8.6 million and $6.5 million in activity.
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club is back on top and trading in the green across the board, including sales (+71.8%), transactions (+63.4%), buyers (27.5%), and sellers (+20%).

Highest-selling NFT projects, also via CryptoSlam:

  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $17.9 million (+71.8%)
  • Azuki: $11.5 million (+10.5%)
  • Uncategorized Ordinals: $10.9 million (+1.9%)
  • DMarket: $8.7 million (+21.8%)
  • Gods Unchained Cards: $5.9 million (+2.6%)
More recent NFT and crypto news:

  • The SEC sued Binance and Coinbase this week, but the lawsuits have a lot of differentiating factors you should know about.
  • Bored Ape #2758 inked a movie deal with Pirexia Films and will star in a film slated for release in January 2024. The holder behind the star NFT will also receive a salary equivalent to that of a Screen Actors Guild member.
  • Doodles is partnering with CAMP stores to launch its first retail and entertainment experience this summer in stores across LA, New York, Dallas, Atlanta, and more.

Top NFT Sales of the Week

A $PPAI BRC-20 NFT sold for $1.35 million (49.58 BTC) on June 3. $PPAI, aka PepeAI, is a meme token powered by the Ordinal Tools community.

Fidenza #545 sold for $1.17 million (625 ETH) on June 6.

Azuki #9236 sold for $307,082 (161.23 ETH) on June 3.

CryptoPunk #8849 sold for $142,716 (75 ETH) on June 3.

Bored Ape #4663 sold for $98,132 (52 ETH) on June 4.

