The State of Crypto: January to June 2023

Boardroom takes a deep dive into the state of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and blockchain activity in the first six months of the year.

Coinbase is a sponsored partner of Boardroom.

One might argue that NFTs are dead, but seven-figure sales throughout the year prove otherwise.

Though NFTs definitely aren’t as popular as they were a year ago, they are still a big part of the crypto industry. Between January and June 2023, NFT sales raked in approximately $5.2 billion compared to the $22.2 billion the market saw during the same time period last year, according to CryptoSlam data. Some big market moments drove the bus, including April’s introduction of the PEPE coin, a meme coin that drove up gas fees and cost to trade NFTs for a bit. After much anticipation, Nike’s .SWOOSH project unveiled some nostalgic AF1 digital sneaker collectibles, and Y00ts moved to the Polygon blockchain while DeGods moved to the Ethereum network.

And let’s not forget about Limit Break’s sketchy crypto advertisement during the Super Bowl earlier this year.

Let’s take a look at what else has been happening across the crypto market.

Coinbase Catch-up

Earlier this year, we checked in with Coinbase about the developing and evolving world of Web3 and blockchain technologies. As a recap, the crypto exchange detailed three key themes in a report on the crypto market in 2023:

A flight to quality among institutional investors

Creative destruction that will eventually lead to new opportunities

Foundational reforms that usher in the next cycle

In recent years, we’ve seen Coinbase sprout up across the sports industry through various partnerships and activations. This year, the crypto exchange has been in the limelight, going head-to-head with the SEC on crypto regulations. Coinbase is cementing itself as more than a company that operates a crypto exchange; it’s becoming a leading authority in the crypto space.

When it comes to the SEC, there has been a bit of back-and-forth between the two entities, with Coinbase solely focused on getting some set crypto rules from the commission in order to operate in good faith. The SEC has been making it hard for crypto exchanges with various lawsuits, but Coinbase doesn’t seem to be backing down any time soon. The SEC sued Coinbase for allegedly operating as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. This lawsuit came after the SEC reviewed and approved Coinbase’s business practices before the crypto exchange went public in April 2021.

Despite the battle with the SEC, Coinbase has been vocal about the power of crypto and blockchain technologies. Following a national survey that found one in five Americans own crypto, Coinbase launched a national campaign earlier this year that highlights its mission to make crypto a tech that can modernize the global financial system. The Block reported that Coinbase’s international exchange attracted nearly $2 billion in trade volume last month, despite momentum slowing across the market.

We’ll have more exclusive insights soon on Coinbase’s ongoing battle with the SEC and how it might affect the exchange on the stock market.

NFTs Today

As we sunset our biweekly-ish NFT Sales Roundups in favor of a biannual check-in on the market, we pulled some data on sales volume from the first six months of 2023, with data exclusively from CryptoSlam. Though it’s not reflected in these top sales, Bitcoin Ordinals, a protocol that allows NFTs to be attached to Bitcoin tokens, was one of the biggest innovations to arrive this year that propelled the Bitcoin blockchain beyond just a ledger for tracking digital payments.

“We’ve reached a point of maturation to a degree where many NFT traders are coming to understand that not all NFTs are equal,” CryptoSlam’s Yehudah Petscher told Boardroom. “A majority of NFTs are closer to “meme” coins or crypto than they are utility tokens. Still, plenty of builders are innovating by using Web3 tech. From bands using NFTs as fan club passes to artists using NFTs to establish provenance and then games building out ecosystems using NFT assets. The NFT space is still very young but growing fast. The future is very bright for NFTs. Let’s start calling them blockchain collectibles, though.”

See below for some of the statistical highlights from the first half of the year. All data measured from January to June 2023.

10 highest-selling NFT collections (by sales volume):

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $809.1 million Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $700.8 million Wrapped Punks: $568.4 million Azuki: $535.3 million Otherdeed: $341.9 million Bored Ape Kennel Club: $189.8 million Doodles: $180.5 million Moonbirds: $179.9 million CloneX: $171.9 million Pudgy Penguins: $160.7 million

10 highest-selling NFT mints:

Azuki’s Elementals: $37.7 million DeFi Apes: $7.7 million PORSCHΞ 911: $3.5 million SMB Gen3: $2.9 million a KID called BEAST: $2.6 million Mad Lads: $1.5 million ArcheWorld Land: $1.3 million Gambulls: $1.2 million Solcasino.io: $1.2 million AssetDash Vanta: $1.1 million

5 of the Biggest NFT Sales:

Sewer Pass #21915 sold for $1.6 million (1,000 WETH) on Feb. 27.

This NFT was awarded to pro gamer Mongraal after he achieved the top score in Yuga Labs’ Dookey Dash game.

Sewer Pass Golden Key won by @mongraal has been sold:



“I have agreed to sell the key for 1000 ETH to @AdamWeitsman. Super nice guy and thrilled the sale went through with him.



This comes after turning down a 999ETH bid yesterdayhttps://t.co/Vp0Fs69bNY — The Roundtable Show (@RoundtableSpace) February 27, 2023

CryptoPunk #5066 sold for $1.4 million (857 ETH) on Feb. 6.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



Punk 5066 just sold for $1,400,192.27.



It was last sold on 11/15/20 for $18,354.



Hold time: ~2 years

Profit: $1,381,838.27 (+7,528.81%) pic.twitter.com/TnjWajkMSE — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) February 7, 2023

Bored Ape #7090 sold for $1.3 million (800 ETH) on Feb. 7.

SALE: Bored Ape #7090 just sold for 800 ETH ($1.3M)



Big sale for @j1mmyeth 🦍 pic.twitter.com/GfoB12rLYH — nft now (@nftnow) February 7, 2023

Bored Ape #4980 sold for over $971,000 (530 ETH) on May 15.

BAYC #4980 sold for 530.0 ETH (971,490$) on X2Y2



🔗https://t.co/djhLKWz6Ob



0x63496c0286528c6f1f1e0ebfbe07db95ceea60507b8d509bc4cf8748a75d21b4 pic.twitter.com/RbauAWnEI0 — BAYC Sales Bot (@ape_sales_bot) May 15, 2023

Bored Ape #5840 sold for over $800,000 (500 ETH) on Jan. 29.